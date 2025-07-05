Man convicted in shooting of brother

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published July 5, 2025

Jones

EASTPOINTE — A St. Clair Shores man has been sentenced to decades behind bars after being convicted of shooting his brother at a family reunion.

Kevin Deon Jones, 49, was charged with assault with intent to murder, weapons/firearm possession by a felon, weapons/ammunition possession by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony firearm, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

On April 18, a jury found Jones guilty of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and guilty as charged on all weapon-related counts.

On June 18, Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Servitto sentenced Jones to 25-35 years on the assault charge, as well as an additional five years for the charges of felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, to be served after the assault sentence.

In addition, he was sentenced to fines and costs for the charges of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a felon.

Jones’ attorney, Joseph Kosmala, did not return a request for comment by press time.

According to Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish, the original incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Aug. 12, 2023. Officers were dispatched to Kennedy Park at 10 Mile and Schroeder roads to investigate a shooting complaint.

Upon arrival, they located Sidney Brooks, who had sustained three gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen and under his armpit. He was rushed to the hospital in a scout car.

While he was being taken to the hospital, Brooks reportedly identified Jones as the shooter. A manhunt ensued in which Eastpointe detectives worked with the Special Investigations Unit to locate Jones, who was found standing outside a liquor store near Hayes and Chalmers.

He was apprehended without incident. Holish said that further investigation revealed Jones and Brooks were brothers, and that Jones allegedly shot Brooks due to prior disagreements.

“This is another act of senseless violence,” Holish said in an email. “The family event in the community park should be about the celebration and reconnection between people who might not have seen each other in a while. It should not be the place of someone trying to settle an old grudge with someone else.

“No verbal disagreement should lead to attempted murder,” Holish said. “The Eastpointe Police Department is pleased that the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office conducted a diligent prosecution, and that a dangerous criminal who has no regard for the life of another is off the streets for an extended period of time.”

In a statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said there is no tolerance for such violent acts.

“Bringing a gun to a family gathering and shooting someone is the kind of reckless violence that has no place in our communities,” he stated. “This sentence sends a clear message that those who endanger lives in Macomb County through gun violence will face serious consequences.”