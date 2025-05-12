Man charged in wake of fatal crash

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published May 12, 2025

WARREN — A man has been charged for his alleged role in a March 15 crash that left one pedestrian dead.

Warren Police officers responded to a call at 8:35 p.m. about a crash. Lt. John Gajewski said a GMC Terrain traveling southbound on Schoenherr Road, near its intersection with Martin Road, struck and killed a 42-year-old Eastpointe man. The vehicle fled the scene.

“It was a comprehensive investigation involving reconstruction, witness interviews, video and suspect interviews,” Gajewski said.

Brendan Carmack, 23, was allegedly driving the vehicle that struck the man. He faces a charge of reckless driving causing death, a 15-year felony. He was arraigned in 37th District Court before Judge Steven Bieda on April 7. Bieda set his bond at $1,000. He’s scheduled to appear in front of Judge Suzanne L. Faunce for a probable cause conference on May 27 in district court.

Stephen T. Rabaut, Carmack’s attorney, did not respond for comment at press time.