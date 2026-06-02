Ridgedale Players are ‘Head Over Heels’ in next musical

Teen members of the Ridgedale Players rehearse their upcoming romantic comedy musical, “Head Over Heels.”

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 2, 2026

Em Busse plays Mopsa and Rynah Menta plays Philoclea in the play, based on the 16th century tale “The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia” and featuring music by The Go-Go’s. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

TROY — The Ridgedale Players’ teen actors will soon take the stage for their next play.

“Head Over Heels” will be performed Thursday through Sunday, June 11-14, starting at 7:30 p.m. for each date except for Sunday, which is 2 p.m. The venue is 205 W. Long Lake Road.

The play combines the classical 16th century tale, “The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia,” by Sir Philip Sidney, with music by The Go-Go’s. The result is a romantic comedy musical that features LGBTQ+ representation.

The play follows King Basilius, his wife Gynecia and their daughters Philoclea and Pamela as the king tries to avoid a prophecy from the oracle Pythio. The prophecy concerns the love lives of each family member, and how it will alter the fate of Arcadia. Basilius leaves on a quest to try and defy fate, with profound consequences for his kingdom.

“We take the ‘80s rock/pop music of The Go-Go’s to this older story, and it still works really well together,” said Keith Zachow, the show’s director.

Included are classic hits like “We Got the Beat,” “Mad About You,” “Vacation,” “Our Lips are Sealed,” and “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” as well as other songs from the band’s discography.

“I grew up more in the ‘90s, so I’m more of like a Spice Girls kind of guy, but I learned The Go-Go’s were kind of like the Spice Girls of the ‘80s, essentially,” Zachow said. “I mean, they were hardcore and awesome; they wrote all their music and played all their own instruments. So, it’s been fun introducing a new generation to The Go-Go’s.”

Rynah Mehta plays Philoclea, the youngest daughter of Basilius and Gynecia. She tries hard to be a good girl, despite wanting to pursue a relationship with her childhood friend Musidorus, a shepherd. Mehta has done two other shows with the Ridgedale Players.

“(Philoclea) always follows the rules, but then she falls in love with Musidorus and he’s not the same ranking as her,” Mehta said. “They’re forbidden to be together, so she has to break away from that ‘good girl’ stereotype and learn that it’s OK to follow your heart and fall in love with someone.”

Ashley Geiv plays the eldest daughter, Pamela, in what will be her first show with the Ridgedale Players. Pamela has been struggling to find the right man to marry and is slowly realizing that she’s a lesbian who might be in love with her handmaid, Mopsa.

“(Pamela) mom is kind of frustrated because (Pamela is) just so stubborn and full of herself that she just can’t find the right lover, but then it turns out that she’s a lesbian, and she needs to discover that,” Geiv said.

Em Busse plays Mopsa, Pamela’s handmaid, who is also a lesbian, and helps Pamela come to terms with her own identity, confessing her love for the princess. Busse has been in theater since she was 8 years old, and this is her third show with Ridgedale.

“Mopsa is … very in touch with nature,” Busse said. “She cares a lot about other people’s feelings (and) she’s kind of the one with the most friendships in the show. I think she’s cool.”

Zachow described the story as a timeless tale.

“I mean, the music’s from the 1980s, but the book is from the 16th century, and I think my favorite (aspect) overall was seeing how those two come together in the end to make a cohesive and fun story,” Zachow said.

For more information, or to order tickets, visit ridgedaleplayers.com.