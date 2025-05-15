Man charged in alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published May 15, 2025

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl at Lake St. Clair Metropark on May 10.

According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Abdulnasar Muthana Abdullah Muthana was charged with criminal sexual assault in the fourth degree (force or coercion). The victim was a 15-year-old girl, according to the release.

Three teenage girls, aged 14 and 15, were reportedly in the park. Muthana allegedly began to harass the girls by making sexual gestures at them. Muthana later reportedly approached the group and proceeded to touch the 15-year-old on her buttocks and allegedly forced his hand into her pants.

“The young girl kicked Muthana in the groin and got away,” the release stated. “Later, the Metro Park Police with the assistance of Macomb County Sheriffs were able to apprehend Muthana.”

The criminal charge is punishable up to two years in jail with mandatory reporting on the state sex offender registry upon conviction, due to the victim’s age.

Muthana was arraigned in the 41B Mount Clemens District Court and had a personal bond set at $50,000.

According to the release, his bail conditions include no contact with the victims or minor children, no entrance to any park where children are present, no weapons and no drugs.

“I commend the bravery of the young victim and survivor of the confrontation. I praise the quick work of law enforcement for apprehending this offender. My office remains dedicated to protecting our children, seeking justice for victims, and holding offenders accountable in a court of law,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in the release.

A probable cause conference is for 9:30 a.m. on May 27 before Judge Sebastian Lucido.

Muthana’s lawyer, Bradley Jason Friedman, said in an email he has not reviewed any police reports or witness statements and cannot comment on the case.

“However my client maintains his innocence, and has every intention of fighting these charges fully in court,” Friedman said in the email.

