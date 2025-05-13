Man arrested in nearly $1,000 Nike clothing heist

By: Mary Beth Almond | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 13, 2025

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old man from Taylor was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $1,000 in clothing from a store in Bloomfield Township.

Russell Benjamin-Taylor Hamby was arraigned in 48th district Court. He faces charges of first-degree retail fraud and resisting/obstructing police for the alleged incident, which took place April 28. His bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.

According to Bloomfield Township police, officers were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2015 S. Telegraph Road, after a man reportedly fled out the back door with stolen Nike clothing.

Soon after, officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description outside a nearby business. The man, who was carrying bags of clothing, reportedly dropped the bags and ran through the parking lot before being taken into custody.

Police said the bags contained 23 pieces of Nike clothing, worth around $915.

Hamby’s next court date is May 12. His attorney could not be reached for comment at press time.