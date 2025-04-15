Man arrested in connection with Bloomfield Township car theft, break-ins

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published April 15, 2025

Samuel Bender Jr.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old man from Harper Woods faces five felony charges in connection with a number of vehicle break-ins and theft in Bloomfield Township.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department said nearly a dozen citizens of Bloomfield Township became victims of vehicle break-ins and theft in the early morning hours of Jan. 19.

After a lengthy investigation by the Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Troy Special Investigations Unit, the suspect, Samuel Bender Jr., was identified.

On April 3, Bender Jr. was taken into custody through a collaborative effort between the Troy Special Investigations Unit and the Detroit Police Department.

At the time of his arrest, Bender Jr. was in possession of a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been stolen out of Birmingham within the past week.

Bender Jr. was arraigned in 48th District Court April 3 on four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of larceny from automobile. He was issued a $5 million cash bond.

Bender Jr. did not have an attorney on file at press time.