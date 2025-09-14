Macomb Center’s new season steals the spotlight

The Broadway musical “Chicago” comes to the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts for one night only Jan. 26, 2026.

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published September 14, 2025

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The 2025-2026 season at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts pays homage to classic rock ‘n’ roll, children’s theater and “All That Jazz.”

There will be a little bit of doo-wop, music for the “soul,” pirate tales, some southern charm, and a Merry Christmas in December.

The Macomb Center for the Performing Arts is located on the Center Campus of Macomb Community College at 44575 Garfield Road.

“Broadway is lighting up our stage once again, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Kerrie Augustine, sales and marketing manager at Macomb Community College, said in a prepared statement. “This season brings a mix of comedy, concerts, family fun and jaw-dropping spectaculars. One stage. Endless possibilities. From free parking, superb acoustics and not a bad seat in the house, your night out just got better. We look forward to welcoming you to the theater this season.”

The new season kicked off in July.

“We’re off to a great start,” said William Wood, director of cultural affairs and community engagement at Macomb Community College.

One production sure to “Razzle Dazzle” the crowd is the Broadway hit “Chicago,” in town for one night only at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 2026. Set in the vaudevillian days of the 1920s, the famed musical centers on rivals Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly. They are thrown in jail for separate murders and throughout the show sing and dance their way to freedom.

The luck of the Irish will leave an impression when “A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation” performs at 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Audience members will be treated to traditional Irish music with a modern twist.

Homegrown favorites the Macombers, the Macomb Symphony Orchestra, the Macomb Youth Chorus, the Macomb Community College Jazz Band and Jazz Combo, and the Macomb Ballet Company are on the marquee this season.

Wood has a couple favorites of his own this season, including “The Barricade Boys Broadway Party” on Feb. 6, 2026, and the Soweto Gospel Choir on Nov. 1.

“The Barricade Boys all played lead roles in ‘Les Misérables’ in London. They are fantastic, and they’re the most requested group I’ve had that I can remember,” said Wood, adding that after their last show two years ago he heard comments like, “You’ve got to get them back.”

The Soweto Gospel Choir’s concert is called “Peace,” and highlights South African freedom and gospel songs alongside the music of Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush and Judy Garland.

“Their music is so good and so impactful,” Wood said. “There is a lot of energy and a lot of color. They look and sound wonderful. They just have a spirit to them that’s hard to find.”

Theater staff members always try to come up with new acts and returning favorites to book every season.

“We get a lot of input from different places, artists, agents, venues. There is a whole checklist you go down, cost and availability,” Wood said. “We want to have a diverse selection artistically and culturally. I want to make sure the quality is there. We’re here for the patrons to have a good experience the whole evening.”

One such artist is Chris Ruggiero, who will bring his style of ’50s, ’60s and ’70s hits to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. With a live band and new orchestrations by Charlie Calello, Ruggerio will perform a number of classics, including “Unchained Melody,” “My Cherie Amour” and “This Magic Moment.”

“He is very much like Michael Bublé. He does a lot of the same kind of music. He’s very much a crooner,” Wood said. “Another interesting one in March, the Tartan Terrors. They got bagpipes but they do rock ‘n’ roll music. It’s a wild time.”

Wood encourages residents to take in a show at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.

“It’s a very good venue. It’s got great acoustics. Our size makes it a much more intimate venue,” Wood said. “There really isn’t a bad seat in the house. We’re close by and we’ve got free parking.”

To see a complete list of shows or purchase tickets, go to MacombCenter.com or call (586) 286-2222. Tickets also can be purchased in person at the box office. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and also 90 minutes prior to each performance.

College officials have added a disclaimer to the website reminding patrons to be aware of unauthorized ticket resellers, and that tickets purchased from secondary sites often come with high prices and fees. Box office staff cannot guarantee entry with tickets bought from third parties and won’t be able to assist with such tickets, because they won’t have any record of your purchase and will not be able to inform you of any changes/updates about the performance.

