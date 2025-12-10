Macomb Ballet Company expands holiday magic with ‘The Nutcracker’

By: Mary Beth Almond | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published December 10, 2025

Photo provided by Macomb Ballet Company

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The Macomb Ballet Company in Shelby Township welcomes families to celebrate the magic of the season as “The Nutcracker” returns Dec. 19-21.

Held at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township, this year’s performance features new choreography, special guest artists, and expanded programming to make this holiday classic accessible to even more audiences, organizers said.

This year’s production introduces new characters and captivating movement that transport audiences into the Kingdom of Sweets. MBC welcomes principal guest artist Liev Ewart in the role of the Cavalier, joining Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy on their whimsical journey through the Enchanted Forest and beyond.

Continuing its commitment to connecting the community with the performing arts, MBC will offer a sensory-friendly performance at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19, featuring adjusted sound and lighting, quiet areas, and other supportive resources.

Traditional performances will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 19; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 20; and noon and 5 p.m. Dec. 21.

Young audience members can meet Clara, the Nutcracker and their friends after each show. The run time is approximately 90 minutes and includes an intermission.

Individual tickets for each performance cost $30 at macombcenter.com or at (586) 286-2222.

Macomb Center for the Performing Arts is located at 44575 Garfield Road in Clinton Township.