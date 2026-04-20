Looking Back: Upton House renovations

Sterling Heights Sentry | Published April 20, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS — The trim of the historic Upton House is shown here being repainted as part of its first major renovation.

Originally red brick, the house was repainted white in the 1950s, and green trim was added in August 1982. Shown here are the south and east façades of the Upton House, located at the southwest corner of Utica Road and Dodge Park Road.

— Submitted by Anneliese White, public relations and programs coordinator, Sterling Heights Public Library