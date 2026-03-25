Looking Back: Batter up!

Photo provided by Roseville Community Schools

Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 25, 2026

ROSEVILLE — Wearing the name “Roseville HS” in large letters on their uniforms, here are the Macomb Baseball Champions of 1929.

The photo is a reminder for sports fans that Opening Day for Major League Baseball begins March 26 (with a special night game featuring San Francisco and New York on March 25). The Detroit Tigers will play against the San Diego Padres at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time March 26 in their first game of the season.