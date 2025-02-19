Local women in business offer insight into success and struggles

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published February 19, 2025

METRO DETROIT — According to a report from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy citing business ownership statistics for 2024, more than 12 million small businesses in the U.S. are owned by women, with a total of $2.1 trillion in sales.

The metro Detroit area is home to a wide variety of women-owned businesses offering a diverse array of merchandise and services.

At the request of C & G Newspapers, a group of owners recently reflected on their achievements and stresses and also provided insight for other potential entrepreneurs.

Follow the dream

Terri Cooper owns the Village Boutique at 6457 Inkster Road, which was recently moved from its previous location in Franklin to Bloomfield Hills. Cooper took over ownership of the business in June 2015

“I walked into a little shop in Franklin to return something my sister had bought me, and I looked around and I thought, ‘Oh, I’d love to have this,’ and I somehow got around to asking the nice ladies who owned it if they were interested in selling and they were eventually,” Cooper said.

The boutique sells different contemporary fashions, accessories and gifts for shoppers of all ages.

“When we first got it, it was in Franklin,” Cooper said. “It was maybe geared toward a slightly older crowd, much more conservative crowd, and we slowly started changing things so that it could appeal to a broader mass of people.”

“We switched it all around. It’s nothing like when the ladies had it, and they’ve been in support of our changes, too,” she added.

Lissa Pietrykowski owns Peak Physique Fitness Training at 1071 E. Long Lake Road in Troy with her husband Nick. They currently have around 140 clients.

“My husband bought Peak Physique Fitness in 2008 and then I came on board in 2014, and in June of this year I started kind of a sister business called Peak Women,” Pietrykowski said. “We’re a personal training studio only.”

The studios provide a wide range of personal training services online and in their studio space that can be open for one-on-one and shared training sessions. This includes prenatal and postpartum training, sport-specific training, corporate training, and senior training among other services with personal trainers.

“I think that women suffer from mental health (issues) as men do. However, I think sometimes women are a little bit more intimidated to go to a gym, and exercise is good for mental health in so many different ways,” Pietrykowski said. “Just getting out of the house, releasing endorphins or just accomplishing something, all those different things. But sometimes I think that when you’re in that state or even for other reasons, you just feel intimidated going to the gym.”

“Our gym is very welcoming and loving. If you were there, you would never feel (intimidated) that way. However, just getting some people to walk through the door is the first step. So I wanted to open up an opportunity for people to benefit from exercise that wouldn’t normally do something like that,” Pietrykowski added.

On top of being a nutritionist, a registered dietitian and certified Lifestyle Eating and Performance therapist, Shivani Sharma is the owner of Right Food Choice at 1380 Coolidge Hwy. in Troy.

Right Food Choice provides patients with one-on-one nutrition consultation, group coaching and nutrition-related courses.

“I had been practicing dietetics for over two decades now,” Sharma said. “I studied here in Wayne State and then I moved to Texas for some time and that’s where I started the company Right Food Choice.”

“Right Food Choice is nutrition and wellness consulting for kids and adults where we provide nutritional counseling or medical nutrition therapy for diabetes, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, high cholesterol,” Sharma said. “So we serve wherever the nutritional need is, and we are a team of three dietitians right now.”

Weight management, gut health treatment, food allergies and gluten free options, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, sports nutrition, nutritional options for female-related health concerns, and meal and diet plans are among the services offered.

“We have a weight loss program running right now which is a 12-week transformation program,” Sharma said.

She said the program focuses on “improving gut health, reducing inflammation and feeding your gut microbiome good bacteria really while balancing your blood sugar, balancing your hormones, focusing on how to improve your stress and sleep and how to conquer your sugar cravings, and how to have a total behavior modification.”

“We provide ongoing coaching calls for medication, exercise, and behavior modification,” Sharma said.

Living the dream

All three women discussed their personal and professional struggles as business owners.

“I’m one of those people who prefer to work 24 hours a day and when you have your own business that’s exactly what you do,” Cooper said. “This is not my first business. I owned a cheerleading camp for 20 years and I was a teacher and a coach and a counsellor before this, so I knew what I was in for, and I make the sacrifices really happily.”

She added, “I have one son, and he is graduated from school and is off to Chicago, so I don’t have those responsibilities like I once did. I have five animals at home, so that’s the only thing, and my husband’s really helpful. So it’s a balance but it’s a really fun balance and I’m in the age group I can do this.”

Pietrykowski said running a business, and a household, is both rewarding and a lot of work.

“I think that if you don’t own a business or work for yourself that sometimes people don’t understand we work every day,” Pietrykowski said. “I train during the day. I’ve got four kids as well and then I get home, pick everybody up and make dinner, and then usually sit down and work for another couple hours. Then I take one day on the weekend, work for a couple hours but I love it. It’s not necessarily a hard thing to do but it does require some sacrifice.”

Sharma said she never worked full time until she started her own business.

“This is the first time that I am like all in right now,” Sharma said. “I have two kids. I have one son who is working, and I have a daughter who will be going to college this year. So right now, I feel now is the right time for me to go full in because I personally never worked full time before for the last 20 years.”

She said the biggest struggle she has encountered professionally is the lack of dietician credentialing in Michigan.

“Michigan is one of the only states that does not credential dieticians,” Sharma said. “So it is very hard for me to accept insurance in Michigan and because you have to pay for the service out of pocket. I think sometimes it becomes less reachable for people who just want to go through their insurance, who don’t want to pay up front.”

She said that Right Food Choice does accept Medicare, which covers nutrition counseling for diabetes and chronic kidney disease but not for weight loss.

Growing the dream

All of these local business owners are considering their goals as their work continues.

“We’re always looking to grow it,” Cooper said. “It was hard to grow it in such a little village like Franklin where a lot wasn’t going on, so we’re just looking to grow it as much as we can, and I think our customers are hoping to help us in that process.”

“Our goal right now is to make Peak Women have its own space near Peak Physique and have that running separately,” Pietrykowski said. “We also are hoping, long-term, to be able to start our own certification process and train trainers to do our type of training.”

“I think what I see as a practice, because now we have three dietitians, I really want to be able to see more and more people who we can help change their life with food, especially diabetes and chronic kidney disease and high cholesterol because those are the things that can be easily fixed by a diet,” Sharma said. “Also (to) see if we can reach more kids and moms who are stressed out if the child cannot have gluten for some reason, if (the child) cannot have dairy, or what if you are a vegetarian or a vegan, if you need help with a high protein diet. So we would like to cater to a big area of (the) population with nutrition and the best thing is we are in house as much as we are virtual.”

Advice for other entrepreneurs

Cooper, Pietrykowski and Sharma also shared a few tips for potential entrepreneurs looking to pursue their own endeavors

“My first thing is I don’t consider myself a woman business owner. I’m just a business owner,” Cooper said. “I don’t take stock in any of that stuff. I want to be successful as anyone could be in this business and I would say if you are willing to think about it and work for it 24/7, then it’s for you. If that doesn’t appeal to you, being an entrepreneur probably isn’t your thing.

“I would say just do it, I mean absolutely give it a shot,” Pietrykowski said. “I had this idea for a while but kind of went back and forth about even bringing it up because I was scared, I didn’t want it not to work and then it got to the point where the worst thing that can happen is that it doesn’t work and if it doesn’t work, that’s okay.”

“I think it’s very important to have that work/family life balance but at the same time I would tell all women entrepreneurs to just don’t give up,” Sharma said. “Start wherever you can and if it requires you to work only part time, don’t give up hope, don’t give up on your dreams.”