Local teacher honored for state appointment

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published September 3, 2025

Nicholas “Nick” Symonette — a former teacher with the Grosse Pointe Public School System — was honored by the Grosse Pointe Board of Education for his appointment to a new state commission. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTES — An educator with ties to the Grosse Pointe Public School System is going to be making his mark at the state level.

During a meeting Aug. 25 at Brownell Middle School in Grosse Pointe Farms, the Grosse Pointe Board of Education recognized Nicholas “Nick” Symonette for his appointment by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan School Safety and Mental Health Commission. Symonette’s appointment was announced Aug. 7.

Calling Symonette an “outstanding educator and a true leader,” Board of Education President Colleen Worden said the district wanted to acknowledge his appointment to a state board, where he’ll be able to have an impact on students across Michigan.

“Many of you know Nick as a dedicated and inspiring teacher at Parcells, where he shaped the lives of countless students through his passion for learning, his compassion and his steady leadership,” Worden said. “Today, we celebrate his appointment by the governor to the state of Michigan School Safety and Mental Health Commission — an appointment that reflects not only his expertise, but also his deep commitment to the well-being of our students and schools.”

State Sen. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores, was the person who recommended Symonette for the commission. Symonette said Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, asked him to apply.Her

“As our students face greater challenges than ever before, we must make a concerted effort to invest in and look after students’ safety and mental well-being,” Hertel said in a prepared statement. “For two decades, Nicholas Symonette has been doing this critical work — giving kids the tangible skills they need to grow, learn, and deal with whatever life throws their way. Grosse Pointe students have certainly benefited from his guidance and instruction, and now with this appointment, he can help even more students across our state. I look forward to continuing our work together to ensure our youngest Michiganders’ physical and mental health are well taken care of while in the classroom.”

Symonette has a Bachelor of Science degree in early elementary education from the University of Akron in Ohio, a Master of Education degree in special education from Goucher College in Maryland and a specialist of arts degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University.

Symonette worked as a teacher, tutor and behavior/crisis interventionist in and around Baltimore before coming to work for the GPPSS as a fifth-grade teacher at Monteith Elementary in Grosse Pointe Woods in 2017 — before the district was reconfigured and fifth grade was added to the middle schools. Worden said she’s known Symonette since she was a Monteith parent.

“He was a monumental leader at Monteith,” Worden said. “He became a monumental leader at Parcells.”

At the time, Symonette said he became the district’s first Black male elementary school teacher.

“That moment was not just about me — it represented a step toward representation, toward students being able to see themselves reflected in their teachers,” Symonette said. “It was a reminder that presence matters, and that children thrive when they can connect with role models who understand their experiences from a cultural standpoint.”

Following reconfiguration, Symonette became a fifth-grade teacher at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods. Most recently, he served as Parcells’ academic behavior coordinator, which he likened to a dean of students.

Board of Education member Clint Derringer said Symonette’s state appointment recognizes “work he’s done here (for the GPPSS) since 2017.”

Symonette said as much when he addressed the board.

“It’s not just an honor for me personally,” Symonette said of his appointment. “It’s a reflection of (this) community.”

Symonette just left the GPPSS to become an assistant principal at Dr. James Vernor Elementary-Middle School, part of the Detroit Public Schools Community District. His first day there was Aug. 25.

He was sworn in as a member of the state commission the week of Aug. 18. Symonette said the appointment is for two years. He’s one of three members on the newly formed commission, with the other two representing the Upper Peninsula and the western side of the Lower Peninsula. Symonette called the appointment “a dream come true.”

“A lot of my work is about resilience, helping kids to bounce back from harsh experiences,” Symonette said.

While he might be working for another district, Symonette won’t be far — he and his wife and children live in Grosse Pointe Woods.

“I promise to continue working for what every parent wants, what every teacher deserves, and what every student needs: safe schools, strong support, and opportunities to thrive,” Symonette told the board. “Thank you for this commendation, and for walking with me on this journey. Together, we all continue to level up — for our kids, and for their future.”