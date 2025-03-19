Local students recognized with ‘multiple accolades’ after helping author a book

Seventh grade students Tristan Kahakani, Autumn Thomas and Christian Barkley hold up the book they co-authored as fifth grade students at Beechview Elementary School with the help of author Andy Gutman and Rick Segal, pictured right.

Photo by Charity Meier

By: Charity Meier | C&G Newspapers | Published March 19, 2025

FARMINGTON HILLS/NOVI — A select group of students at East Middle School recently found out that a book they authored with the assistance of local children’s author Andy Gutman of Novi won “multiple accolades” as part of the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards.

The global competition honors excellence in literature across 67 different categories. According to a press release from the Farmington Public School District, the competition “provides a platform to recognize creativity, dedication, and storytelling talent.”

“Their unique perspectives and enthusiasm brought this project to life, and it’s an honor to see their hard work recognized in the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards,” Gutman said in a press release. “This recognition celebrates their talent and creativity in a very meaningful way.”

The 12 young authors published “My First Day of Kindergarten” two years ago when they were fifth grade students at Beechview Elementary School. In the story, each of the students recollect some of their memories from their first day of kindergarten, in order to help future kindergarten students have a smooth transition to school life.

“I just wanted to inspire the new kindergartners that were coming in to not be afraid of something, trying something new, or making new friends,”said Autumn Thomas, one of the authors. “I just want them to be proud and not feel embarrassed.”

The students, who are now in seventh grade at East Middle School, said they were quite surprised when they found out that their book had not only been entered into a competition and won honorable mention for “best cover design” and “children’s non-fiction,” but was also known internationally.

“When I opened the email message that we had won an award I was so surprised, because I didn’t know this award was international, like, our book was getting other places other than the U.S.,” said Tristan Kahakani, 12.

Christian Barkley said he was very proud to have published something that won an award.

“I was proud of myself, to be able to write at that age, a book that could win multiple awards, and I feel it could help me out in a future life,’ said Barkley.

Thomas, who is now in seventh grade, said she was excited to learn that the book had won an award, as it is something that will be “great” for her resume and future college applications.

“I really thought this would be great for applications or just trying to get into different types of colleges,” said Thomas. “I feel like it’s different as a fifth grader with a published book and I think it’s really special.”

Khakani said he wants other kids to know that writing a book is a lot easier than it seems.

“It’s not that hard,” he said. “You make the first draft, (the) rough draft, and keep on editing it.”

Thomas said that it was a very fun experience, especially because they did it with the help of so many people. Along with Andy Gutman, the students were assisted by Rick Segal, a behavioral interventionist at Beechview, as well as a staff member of their choosing.

“We had wonderful staff mentors, so each writer had a staff member that they collaborated with to revise and edit, and that was a pretty impactful experience because having that side-by-side coach was helpful,” said Shawndra Hernton, the principal at Beechview.

Segal, who was one of the project coordinators, said that the teachers the students selected were thrilled and honored to have been selected by the kids to be a mentor.

“All the teachers were very helpful, nice and kind, and they were honest about the word counts and the words that we should replace, as they were words the kindergartners probably wouldn’t really know,” Thomas said.

Gutman described it as a “group project.”

“It takes a village,” Gutman said.

The students weren’t the only ones who got something out of the project.

“We all enjoyed it,” Segal said. “I mean it’s really exciting for kids to think about getting published as fifth graders. They were geeked.”

Hernton said that the project showed the children that their voice can make a “positive difference” in the community and the world. She said the award further proved to the children that their voices were and are heard.

Segal said that Gutman is “really inspirational” and it was such a wonderful experience that the kids still talk about it.

Gutman, who grew up in Southfield, has published 10 children’s books. He is the president of a commercial real estate firm in Farmington Hills.

He said he got into writing children’s books as a way to leave a legacy for his daughter.

“I wanted to be sure that she had something to read to her kids, and I think that has developed into a desire to help all the community’s children if they have a goal of being a writer or realizing you can do anything in life if you put your mind to it.”

He also recently received three honorable mentions in a sister competition, the Purple Dragonfly Awards, for his book,“Fish Bowl.”

The book follows the life of a puffer fish and its underwater friends.

Gutman’s books feature animal characters, which the children tried to replicate in their books, and typically feature a theme song that Gutman writes. The song he wrote for “My First Day of Kindergarten” has become the theme song for students and staff at Beechview.

According to Gutman, one of the biggest obstacles for any author is to get their work published. He said now that the young students have been published, they are “unstoppable.”

My First Day of Kindergarten and Fish Bowl are available for purchase online. For more information about Gutman and his works, visit gutcheckbooks.com. Books can also be purchased through amazon.com.

Proceeds from My First Day of Kindergarten directly support Beechview Elementary.