Local, state professionals share tips to get your car winter ready

Published October 22, 2025

Experts say drivers should check some of their wear-and-tear parts, such as hoses and belts, in preparation for winter. Photo by Brian Wells

METRO DETROIT — Between scraping your windshield and navigating snowy roads, winter driving isn’t always easy. But taking a few minutes and some easy steps can help prepare your vehicle to keep you safe in Michigan’s winter.

Rick Killewald, a master mechanic at Snappy Oil in Clinton Township, suggests drivers check some of their wear-and-tear parts, such as hoses and belts, in preparation for winter.

He also suggested drivers check parts such as wiper blades, and make sure their battery is holding a charge. It’s also important, he said, to check tire pressures and make sure they aren’t dry-rotted or bald.

“Usually on the driver’s door panel, inside the door, it tells you what the tire pressure is supposed to be,” he said.

Killewald said the shop he works at is available to help drivers get their cars ready for winter.

“We check the tires, check the brakes, make sure the battery, hoses, belts, wipers are good,” he said. “That’s basically what we check for winter, just to make sure they’re all good for winter.”

In a press release, the Michigan State Police also told drivers to remove all snow and ice before driving.

“Snow, ice and dirt buildup can dim the beams of lights and reduce visibility, and snow and ice from the roof can fall onto your windshield and block your view of the road,” the release states.

The release also states drivers can be hit with a fine if snow or ice from their vehicle impairs the visibility of other drivers by hitting their windshields, the road or the shoulder.

If drivers don’t have an ice scraper, they can use items such as an expired credit card or gift card, an old CD or CD case, a dustpan or plastic kitchen utensils. However, drivers should avoid using metal tools to scrape ice as it can scratch the glass, and warm water can crack the glass if used to clear ice.

The press release also states drivers should keep their gas tank at least half full to help prevent the fuel lines from freezing, and emergency winter supplies should be kept in the vehicle at all times.

Some of the items recommended include flashlights, hand warmers, toilet paper, high-calorie foods such as nuts, granola bars and dried fruit, and extra mittens, hats and socks. Blankets and shovels can also be useful.

The press release also states drivers should allow plenty of time to reach their destination.

“Allow plenty of time to reach your destination so you won’t be tempted to drive faster than you should,” the release states.