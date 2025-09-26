Local, state officials unveil Chapaton Retention Basin

State and local officials gathered at the Chapaton Retention Basin for a press conference explaining the process of its construction and what it does for the lake.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published September 26, 2025

The Chapaton Retention Basin took two years to renovate, starting with a smaller reservoir surrounded by grass. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

ST. CLAIR SHORES — On Sept. 16, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller, along with local and state officials, unveiled the new and fully operational Chapaton Retention Basin in St. Clair Shores.

The basin has been under construction for around two years and cost approximately $29 million dollars to build, most of it being state funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“The project involved the rehabilitation and expansion of the Chapaton Canal, at the foot of Nine Mile Road (east of Jefferson Avenue) in St. Clair Shores along Lake St. Clair,” a press release stated. “With its new dimensions of 700 feet long, 200 feet wide and 16 feet deep, the canal has the capacity to store 17 million gallons and will reduce CSOs by 50%.”

CSOs, or combined sewer overflows, occur when combined sewer systems become overwhelmed with rainwater and sewage, and the untreated water flows into nearby lakes and rivers.

Other parts of the project include replacing the sluice gates, separating sanitary sewage from stormwater in a 14-acre area, replacing an old pipe and adding a trash collector at the end of the pipe.

This project closed down the Nine Mile boat ramp for two years starting in 2023.

At the press conference on Sept. 16, Miller said a reason she wanted the public works job was due to the amount of CSOs many Michigan counties were discharging into the lake.

“And I knew that we could do better, and we did not have to live this way,” Miller said.

She went on to say her team created a master plan, reviewing all they could do to reduce CSOs.

Miller said with the basin, they are well on their way to their goal.

“It is on time, on budget, fully functional and it works,” Miller said.

Due to increasing inclement weather resulting in heavier rain falls, Miller said all of the people in her industry had to do a better job of positioning themselves as stormwater managers.

“Even though the state, as I say, permits us, those of us that run these retention basins, to continue to discharge combined sewer overflows, quite frankly it’s ridiculous in my opinion in the Great Lakes State in 2025 that we think this is OK,” Miller said. “It’s not OK. We can do better.”

She said there needs to be collective political will and resources to complete projects such as this one.

“That’s what’s happened here in Macomb County,” Miller said.

The project was a bipartisan effort gaining the support of U.S. Rep. John James (R-Shelby Township), Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, Democratic state Sen. Kevin Hertel, Republican state Rep. Alicia St. Germaine and more. A few of the politicians sent representatives to the event as they could not attend because of other obligations.

“That water doesn’t know if it’s a Republican or a Democrat or an independent or whatever it is, right?” Miller said. “It just knows that it wants to be clean.”

Hertel, Macomb County Commissioner Sarah Lucido and Eastpointe Mayor Michael Klinefelt spoke about the impact the basin will have on Macomb County communities.

Lucido, who represents District 13 (including part of St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe and part of Warren,) thanked the residents.

“This has been a long project, and this project has really affected their day-to-day lives,” Lucido said. “Seeing the construction, hearing it in their backyard, so I do want to give a shout-out to them also for their patience and for being so understanding and supporting this project.”

Lucido said that the project does not increase the water and sewer taxes of residents and thanked Miller for her hard work. Miller in turn clarified she cannot guarantee water and sewer taxes won’t ever go up.

Klinefelt said when surrounding communities are dedicated to keeping the water clean, it brings a lot of value to residents and tourists.

“Our combined sewer system has been a known problem for many, many years and just the past couple of years I’ve seen more movement and more improvements than I have my entire life,” Klinefelt said.

St. Clair Shores Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman Dave Rubello represented the city, as did other council members who attended the event. Rubello thanked the people who worked on the basin for everything. He said Miller, Hertel and others have made a difference.

“This is one of the things that will make a difference, that will fight back against combined sewer overflows that we’ve heard about for years and years,” Rubello said.

He introduced his fellow council members including Ronald Frederick, John Caron and Candice Rusie.

“As Candice Miller said, we’re all in it together,” Rubello said. “And if we’re all pushing the same way, we made a difference.”