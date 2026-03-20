Local school firefighting challenge held in Center Line

Firefighting students had the opportunity to practice on the Rapid Intervention Team course while competing for the Golden Nozzle award March 14 at Center Line High School.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published March 20, 2026

During the Golden Nozzle challenge March 14, Center Line High School student Anthony Zehnpfenning sees how far he can toss a fire hose. Photo by Erin Sanchez

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CENTER LINE — Howell Public Schools Fire Academy senior Landon Braham and junior Camren Rader entered the mock fire inside a makeshift “home” in the firefighting class at Center Line High School.

Wearing their firefighting turnout gear that included boots, self-contained breathing apparatus tanks and helmets, Braham and Rader got on their knees and searched the house for “victims.” Their vision was limited as if in an actual fire, and Center Line Public Safety Deputy Chief Greg Pearl gave occasional instructions.

“Do your job how you were taught to do it,” Pearl said. “Talk to your partner. Use your voices. You guys got to expand out and use your body.”

During the search and rescue, the pair moved around the area, making their way to the “bedroom” where they found a mannequin on the ground designated to be a person trying to escape the blaze.

“I see something here,” Braham called to Rader. “I found a victim. Come quick.”

Together while still on their knees, they brought the “victim” to safety while keeping low to the ground.

Braham and Rader were among a large group of high school firefighting students that participated in the annual Golden Nozzle competition at Center Line High School March 14. The third school that joined them was Jackson Area Career Center. The cadets competed in a number of fire-related challenges to win the Golden Nozzle award. Center Line won it last year, and this year’s honor went to Howell.

Center Line High School firefighting instructor David McGee said the Golden Nozzle was opened up to local high schools. Through different scenarios, it gave the participants the opportunity to reaffirm what they have learned in their respective firefighting programs.

“This is a competition we put together on our own,” McGee said. “Students come and practice their skills outside our normal curriculum.”

McGee hopes the annual Golden Nozzle event grows and more schools become involved in the future. There were 14 teams of four with about 70 students total. The cadets were placed on teams of four with a mix of students from all three schools. The students were scored on a point system for how well they performed each exercise. Each activity was 15 minutes with a 5-minute break in-between. The events were held indoors and outdoors.

Center Line junior Hunter Sloan and Jackson junior Ava Grapentine were the second crew that followed Braham and Rader. They also wore turnout gear, crawled on their knees and felt their way over a couch, coffee table, bookshelf, vacuum cleaner and armchair.

At one point, they got separated. When they made their way to the hallway, they found two victims: a baby doll and a stuffed unicorn. They carried them out in their arms, but at first their technique needed work. Pearl reminded them not to drag the victims on the ground but to carry them. He debriefed the foursome after the activity was over.

Throughout the day, students stayed busy assessing patients, practicing their knot tying, administering CPR, and training at the Rapid Intervention Team course. At the hose bowling station, the groups rolled out fire hoses with all their strength trying to get as far as they could by knocking down wooden pins in the process.

The fire academy at Center Line is offered through the Southwest Macomb Technical Education Consortium. SMTEC is a partnership between the Center Line, Fitzgerald, Van Dyke and Warren Woods school districts that offers career technical education classes to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Students from Grosse Pointe North, Grosse Pointe South, Lakeview and Lake Shore high schools also are in the firefighting program.

Students have the opportunity to earn their firefighting I and II certificates and their emergency medical technician certificate. If they pass the state test, they can apply at fire departments. McGee said most fire departments require employees to also have EMT certification, along with firefighting I and II.

Jeff Dunne, a 2022 Center Line High School graduate, went through the high school program, receiving his certification in firefighting and EMT. He is now working for the Detroit Fire Department.

“I like it. It helped me grow up. It’s a physical job,” Dunne said. “I’m a huge advocate for more programs like this. It’s really cool seeing the other schools out here. We’re getting them ready for the real job.”

Christian Popp, a 2025 Warren Woods Tower High School graduate, is now working at the Springfield Township Fire Department. He learned all he could while in the SMTEC firefighting program.

“It’s the best job in the world,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”