Miller applauds Center Line, despite sanitary sewer overflow

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published May 4, 2026

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CENTER LINE — Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller is applauding the city of Center Line despite a recent sanitary sewer overflow.

On April 15, Center Line’s sanitary pump station involuntarily discharged an estimated 3 million gallons of sanitary waste in the Lorraine Avenue drain.

In a statement, Center Line City Manager Dennis Champine said an investigation determined that the sewer overflow was the result of a combination of failed equipment and heavy rainfall.

“As part of a $10 million upgrade of the city’s sanitary pump station and retention system, a city contractor used an inflatable sewer plug to hold back sewage from spilling over into the Lorraine drain in the event of a heavy rainfall,” he said.

According to Champine, the plug failed during a heavy rainfall event, and the city was notified the following day by the city engineer. The plug was replaced immediately, according to a press release from the city.

Champine added that the use of an inflatable sewer plug isn’t abnormal in similar situations and that their failure is rare.

Miller said what happened was an unfortunate accident.

“What happened the other day, unfortunately, was an accident,” she said. “They had some failed equipment, and, of course, we had the very heavy rainfall, and they are in the middle of this construction of all things to stop that from happening.”

However, Miller commended the city for the upgrades of underground infrastructure being done.

“Hats off to the city of Center Line for really stepping up to the plate and spending all the money that’s necessary to improve their underground,” she said.

Miller added that the incident emphasizes how important infrastructure upgrades are.

“I wish more communities would do what Center Line is doing,” she said.