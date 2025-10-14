Local residents, businesses awarded for going the extra mile

On Oct. 1, the Eastside Community Chamber held its 2025 Salute to Excellence awards and banquet dinner at the Vintage House in Fraser.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published October 14, 2025

EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE/FRASER — A group of residents and businesses recently were recognized for their contributions to their respective communities.

On Oct. 1, the Eastside Community Chamber held its 2025 Salute to Excellence awards and banquet dinner at the Vintage House in Fraser to honor Eastpointe and Roseville individuals who go the extra mile.

Every year, the chamber acknowledges businesses, residents, youth, educators and first responders for their dedication and service in the neighborhood. Winners were nominated by their peers. The honorees were:

• Police Officer of the Year — two winners, Joseph Finazzo and Gary McLaughlin (Eastpointe) and Deputy Chief Robert Gudenau III (Roseville).

• Firefighter of the Year — Deputy Chief Alton Polk (Eastpointe) and firefighter/medic Taylor Lane (Roseville).

• Citizen of the Year — Craig Wodecki (Eastpointe) and Kayla Dadswell (Roseville).

• Business of the Year — PACE Southeast Michigan (Eastpointe) and Kaul Funeral Home (Roseville).

• Capital Improvement Award — Nicky D’s Coney Island (Eastpointe) and three winners, Chase Bank, Chick-fil-A and Hampton Manor (Roseville).

• Pioneer Award — two winners, DJ’s Window Tinting and Graphics, and First Baptist Church of Eastpointe (Eastpointe) and Jasen’s Fine Furniture (Roseville).

• You’ve Made a Difference — Heather Ross (Eastpointe) and Glenn Sexton (Roseville). In addition, Leadership Macomb was recognized for both cities.

• Eastpointe Educator of the Year — preschool, Donna Tabacchini; elementary, Angela Moll; and high school, Janet Beyersdorf-Hufnagel.

• Eastpointe Student of the Year — Azari Hering.

• Roseville Educator of the Year — elementary school, Knukellia McCurdy; middle school, Scott Wheeler and high school, Melissa Kaehler.

• Roseville Student of the Year — Lucas Sides.

• Eastside Community Chamber Ambassador of the Year for both cities for the second year in a row was Michelle Williams-Ward.