Local offices, school bond on the Nov. 4 ballot

Grosse Pointe Times | Published October 15, 2025

GROSSE POINTES — In the Grosse Pointe Times’ coverage area, voters will elect local officials Nov. 4, as well as weigh in on a proposed charter amendment in Grosse Pointe Woods and a bond for the Grosse Pointe Public School System. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. If a candidate went over the word limit, (…) replaces the rest of the answer. The answers are printed verbatim except where material is omitted due to personal attacks or items we know to be false or that are blatant misrepresentations. For uncontested races, only the names of the candidates are listed.

Grosse Pointe City Mayor

Two candidates are running for one two-year term.

Christopher Boettcher

Age: 61

Occupation: President – Airtec Corporation

Municipality of residence: City of Grosse Grosse Pointe

For how long: 61 years

Online campaign information: www.boettcher4mayor.com

Education: BA Western Michigan University

Previously and currently held elected offices: City of Grosse Pointe Council 8 years and Mayor 2 years

Top goals: To make the City of Grosse Pointe the shining star in the center of our Grosse Pointe community. First and foremost the business districts, the tree lined streets, a strong infrastructure, a beautiful park and top notch services. Strong fiscal responsibility while keeping debt in check and spending wisely on the things that matter the most to the residents.

Sheila Tomkowiak

Age: 71

Occupation: Principal and Creative Director, Grayton Integrated Publishing

Municipality of residence: City of Grosse Pointe

For how long: 38 years

Online campaign information: SheilaForGrossePointe.com

Education: BA in Journalism

Previously and currently held elected offices: Mayor, City of Grosse Pointe; Council Member City of Grosse Pointe

Top goals: When I ran for Mayor in 2019, I promised to work to get the City moving again so it would remain a special place to live. We’re on the right track. The City continues to be fiscally sound. We’ve tackled a host of issues including improving infrastructure and approving two major residential projects — the first in a half-century. I’m dedicated to preserving those elements that make the City so exceptional while we carefully move forward.

Grosse Pointe City Council

Four candidates are running for three four-year terms.

David Calcaterra

Age: 35

Occupation: Senior Program Manager at CBRE

Municipality of residence: City of Grosse Pointe

For how long: Lifelong

Online campaign information: Facebook David Calcaterra for City Council

Education: John Carroll University: BS Marketing and Logistic

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: If elected to City Council, my goal will be to strengthen community connections while trying to enhance services and stewardship of our city. I will focus on maintaining a safe, well-maintained neighborhood, support our park and public spaces, and foster open communication between residents and council. By listening to residents and prioritizing transparency, I will work to keep Grosse Pointe a welcoming, vibrant place where families and business can thrive for generations to come.

David T. Fries

Did not respond before press time.

Maureen Juip

Age: 46

Occupation: Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance, Board of Directors & Communications

Municipality of residence: Grosse Pointe

For how long: 40 years

Online campaign information: www.votemaureen.com

Education: BSE Chemical Engineering, MBA Ross School of Business, University of Michigan

Previously and currently held elected offices: Grosse Pointe City Council

Top goals: My priorities are the things that matter most: keeping our neighborhoods safe and beautiful, maintaining reliable infrastructure, enhancing our parks and marina, supporting our business districts, and practicing strong fiscal governance so every dollar is used wisely. Equally important is preparing thoroughly, listening to all stakeholders, and making decisions based on what’s best for the community. I’ve led with civility and integrity and will continue fostering a culture of respect among Council, Mayor, and staff.

Chris D. Walsh

Age: 59

Occupation: Sr. VP Wealth Management Morgan Stanley

Municipality of residence: City of Grosse Pointe

For how long: 50 years

Online campaign information: N/A

Education: Grosse Pointe South, University of Michigan Ann Arbor

Previously and currently held elected offices: Council Member - City of Grosse Pointe 20 years

Top goals: With over 20 years of experience on City Council, I remain committed to advancing the priorities that have served our community well: supporting a vibrant commercial district, collaborating with city staff to maintain operational excellence, and preserving our AAA bond rating. I will continue prioritizing infrastructure improvements, exceptional parks and recreation, and strong support for our outstanding public safety department — all to ensure the high quality of life our residents expect and deserve.

Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court Judge

One candidate is running for one four-year term.

Charles T. Berschback

Running unopposed.

Grosse Pointe Farms Mayor

Two candidates are running for one two-year term.

John J. Gillooly

Age: 63

Occupation: Attorney — Municipal / Public Entities

Municipality of residence: Grosse Pointe Farms

For how long: 20 years —l ifelong Grosse Pointe resident

Online campaign information: Johngformayor.com

Education: Grosse Pointe South; Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit Mercy with further legal education at Harvard University and Cambridge University-Cambridge, England

Previously and currently held elected offices: Grosse Pointe Farms City Council since 2017

Top goals: Completion of sewer separation project benefitting residents and increasing property values; finalize plans for new pool complex; vigorous enforcement of laws by Public Safety; improvements to roads, water and sewer lines; acquisition of property on Mack to ensure development that enhances our community; continued support for city administrative team and all city employees.

I will continue to work hard to keep GPF as an extraordinary place to live, raise a family and do business.

Joe Ricci

Age: 75

Occupation: Business owner (45 years with 5 locations & 50 employees)

Municipality of residence: Grosse Pointe Farms

For how long: Since 1980 (45 years)

Online campaign information: Facebook: Joe Ricci for Mayor — Candidate; Instagram: joe_ricci1

Education: University of Michigan: Master Degree – Occupational Psychology — Graduated 1976

Eastern Michigan University: Bachelor — Industrial Design — Graduated 1972

Previously and currently held elected offices: Councilman: City of Grosse Pointe Farms: 2013 thru current, 13 years (elected 3 times)

Top goals: My top goals over the next 2 years would be to complete the Real Estate purchase on Mack Ave. ensuring Farms control of the Mack/Moross corner for future community development not affordable housing. Keep Pier Park for Farms Residents Only. Complete the Water Separation Project which I started 10 years ago as quickly as possible and with as little as possible inconvenience to residents. Complete the new Aquatic facility at Pier Park with 100% donations…

Grosse Pointe Farms City Council

Three candidates are running for three four-year terms.

Sierra Donaven

Running unopposed.

Daniel Jensen

Running unopposed.

Beth Konrad-Wilberding

Running unopposed.

Grosse Pointe Park Municipal Court Judge

One candidate is running for a four-year term.

John R. Parnell Jr.

Running unopposed.

Grosse Pointe Park Mayor

One candidate is running for a two-year term.

Michele Hodges

Running unopposed.

Grosse Pointe Park City Council

Four candidates are running for three four-year terms.

Thomas J. Caulfield

Age: 54

Occupation: Producer Partner – Lockton Company

Municipality of residence: City or Grosse Pointe Park

For how long: 50+ years

Online campaign information: caulfieldgpp.org

Education: BS Management & Finance – Johnson & Wales University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Current city council Member City of GPP — Elected in 2021, and presently serving

Top goals: To continue addressing the overall concerns facing the city. We (council) over the past four years have worked hard and improved our infrastructure and financial position. We need to improve the overall communication from the administration to residents. Clear and concise communication is key. In addition, I will continue to advocate for better services, stronger code enforcement, Park & Marina improvements, and enhance the relationship between residents and city Administration.

Patrick Gleason

Age: 29

Occupation: Consultant with CanAm Strategies

Municipality of residence: Grosse Pointe Park

For how long: 18 Years

Online campaign information:www.pat4gpp.com

Education: B.S in Business Administration (Finance), Wayne State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: none

Top goals: If elected, I’ll commit to responsive leadership by engaging residents and listening to their concerns. I’ll strengthen city infrastructure with forward-thinking planning while preserving Grosse Pointe Park’s unique character. I’ll support high-quality parks, recreation, and city services by partnering with community groups and empowering staff. Collaboration with city leaders, inclusive planning, and strong neighborhood connections will drive sustainable, vibrant growth and ensure our city remains welcoming, resilient, and united for generations to come.

Olga Merametdjian

Age: 51

Occupation: Life Skills Culinary Instructor for Special Needs Students with Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD), Volunteer Worker for Michael B’s Café, State Certified Firefighter

Municipality of residence: Grosse Pointe Park

For how long: Since 2016

Online campaign information: Facebook: Olga for GPP City Council

Education: Degree in Hospitality Management and State Certification in Firefighting

Previously and currently held elected offices: none

Top goals: My goals are to maintain and restore city services paid for by our taxes, and promote community engagement, outreach, and consistent communication. I will strive to deliver information to the residents on projects, prior to approval. I propose hiring more public safety officers and DPW workers and work with the other Pointes in cost sharing initiatives. My goal is to restore trust and confidence through communication, fiscal responsibility, and safety and consideration for all residents…

Max Wiener

Age: 43

Occupation: Engineer, Business Owner

Municipality of residence: Grosse Pointe Park

For how long: More than 10 years

Online campaign information:https://www.max4gppcouncil.com

Education: BAPSE Materials Engineering

Previously and currently held elected offices: Grosse Pointe Park City Council Member

Top goals: To continue the city’s focus on core responsibilities to residents and ongoing professionalization of city services. That entails a focus on sound financial stewardship, proactive preventative maintenance/upgrade of infrastructure and facilities and support of public safety. The city has made tremendous strides in upgrading and overhauling systems during my tenure and I intend to keep building on those successes. With my skill set I can assist further improving city operations to best serve residents.

Grosse Pointe Shores City Council

Three candidates are running for three four-year terms.

Sandra Cavataio

Running unopposed.

John Donovan Dakmak

Running unopposed.

Scott Houghton

Running unopposed.

Grosse Pointe Woods Mayor

One candidate is running for a four-year term.

Arthur W. Bryant

Running unopposed.

Grosse Pointe Woods City Council

Three candidates are running for three four-year terms.

Victoria A. Granger

Running unopposed.

Todd McConaghy

Running unopposed.

James Motschall Jr.

Running unopposed.

Grosse Pointe Public Schools Bond Proposal

Shall the Grosse Pointe Public School System, County of Wayne, Michigan, borrow the principal sum of not to exceed One Hundred Twenty Million Dollars ($120,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds for the purpose of defraying the cost of:

• remodeling all existing School District buildings, including security, roof, energy conservation and mechanical systems improvements;

• equipping, furnishing, reequipping and refurnishing all School District buildings;

• acquiring and installing technology infrastructure and instructional technology equipment; and

• erecting, furnishing, equipping, developing and improving athletic fields, athletic facilities and other facilities, parking areas, fencing, drains and sites, in the School District?

The annual debt millage required to retire all bonds of the School District currently outstanding and proposed by this ballot proposal is estimated to remain at or below 3.14 mills which is an estimated -0-mill increase from the debt millage levied in 2024. The estimated millage that will be levied to pay the proposed bonds in the first year is 0.70 mills ($0.70 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage that will be required to retire each series of the bonds is 1.63 mills annually ($1.63 per $1,000 of taxable value). The bonds may be issued in multiple series. The maximum number of years each series of bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of refunding, is not more than twenty (20) years.

(Under State law, bond proceeds may not be used to pay teacher or administrator salaries, routine maintenance or repair costs or other School District operating expenses.)

Grosse Pointe Woods Proposal

Grosse Pointe Woods City Charter Amendment

The Grosse Pointe Woods City Charter was adopted by the electors in 1950. Since then, the title of City Manager has become more commonly used and understood than the title of City Administrator, which is currently used in the City Charter. The City Administrator supervises all department heads and city employees. An ordinance amendment in 2022 also increased the duties of the City Administrator to include supervision of the City Clerk and the Treasurer/Comptroller. The proposed amendment will change the title of City Administrator to City Manager throughout the City Charter.

Shall the amendment be adopted?