Local libraries celebrate their biggest supporters

By: Gena Johnson | C&G Newspapers | Published September 26, 2025

The gently used book sale at the West Bloomfield Library is organized by the library’s Friends group and has been very popular with patrons. The next sale is the weekend of Oct. 10-12. Photo provided by the West Bloomfield Friends of the Library

The Friends of the Farmington Community Library will bring New York Times bestselling author Katherine Center for a discussion and book signing at 6:30 pm – 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20 to the Farmington Hills location at 32737 W. 12 Mile Road Photo provided by the Farmington Community Library

Advertisement

Advertisement

WEST BLOOMFIELD/FARMINGTON HILLS — The week of Oct. 19–26 is National Friends of the Libraries Week, celebrating the Friends groups that support library programs.

The Friends group brings programs and collections to the library that may not have been in the budget, or that otherwise would’ve taken the library much longer to acquire.

“(The Friends’) mission is to support the library,” said Cathy Russ, executive director for the West Bloomfield Library, located at 4600 Walnut Lake Road.

She likened the library to one’s home.

“You have furniture, but you would like to have pictures on the wall or other decorations, and the Friends provide the color,” Russ said. “And (the patrons) get a colorful and vibrant place.”

At the West Bloomfield Library, the festivities will begin with the Friends book sale the weekend of Oct. 10-12, where gently used books will be sold at a fraction of the price.

“The proceeds go to make the library a better place for the community and the people who use it,” Russ said.

One of the contributions by the Friends are the purchase of Playaways, which are individual audio books for children. Each unit is about the size of a deck of cards, and they do not require downloads or an internet connection.

The Friends also purchased statues of African American children for each branch so that the library would be more inclusive and representative of the community, Russ said.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg (of the Friends’ contributions),” she added.

From 12:30–1:30 p.m. Oct. 11, there will be cake at the library to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the main library’s renovations. For a donation of $75 to the library’s endowment, patrons will receive a print of the library, along with a tote bag and sticker with the same imagery.

Illustrator Nicole Ray created the design.

“Knowing that libraries provide such a vital community resource of knowledge, information, access and other critical functions well beyond books, makes these types of collaborations even more rewarding,” Ray said.

During National Friends of Libraries Week, the West Bloomfield Library will also partner with Schuler Books, 7260 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield, where 20% of each purchase will go directly to the Friends. Just tell the cashier at the checkout that the purchase is for the Friends of the West Bloomfield Library or use the promo code “WBLIBRARY” when buying online.

“As we wind down the year, we continue our fundraising efforts to ensure excellent programming, services and literacy in our community,” said Hertha Woodruff, the Friends’ fundraising cochair, in a written release.

Russ reflected on what the library would be without the Friends.

“Without them, I think it wouldn’t be nearly as fun,” she said.

Kelley Siegrist, the director of the Farmington Community Library, shared what the Friends at her library mean to her community.

“The Friends of the Library are our biggest supporters,” Siegrist said. “They fundraise through book sales and great programming. They advocate for us during millages.”

The Friends of the Farmington Community Library were instrumental in bringing the Start Up collection and programming to the library, where aspiring entrepreneurs can learn how to start their own businesses. The Friends there also provided mobile Wi-Fi hot spots, which expand internet access for patrons outside the library.

The Friends have also brought bestselling authors to the library during the Friends of the Library Week, including Angeline Boulley, Viola Shipman and Marie Benedict.

“It is usually a big-name author that costs quite a chunk of money,” Siegrist said. “They fund that for us, and other things.”

The Farmington Community Library will host a discussion of bestselling author Katherine Center’s book “The Bodyguard” from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Costick Center, located at 28600 W. 11 Mile Road. She will appear 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20 at the Farmington Community Library in Farmington Hills located at 32737 W. 12 Mile Road.

For more information about events at the West Bloomfield Library, call (248) 682-2120. For more information about events at the Farmington Community Library, call (248) 553-0300.

Advertisement