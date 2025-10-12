Local librarian retires after three decades of service

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published October 12, 2025

Kelley Siegrist, director of the Farmington Community Library, considers the digital sign to be one of her favorite recent accomplishments. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

FARMINGTON HILLS — Kelley Siegrist, the Farmington Community Library director, will retire Jan. 9 after serving the public for 34 years. Throughout her career, she witnessed the library grow into a thriving community hub offering many resources for residents.

Siegrist’s passion for libraries started as a young girl in Forest Creek, a suburb of Flint, where she enjoyed visiting her school library.

“The librarian gave me the best book, which was ‘Freaky Friday.’ She would feed me good recommendations of books to read,” Siegrist said. “Ever since then, I have loved libraries.”

Siegrist started at the Farmington Community Library in 1991 as a library page organizing and restocking materials. She has stayed with the library ever since.

“I realized, oh, this is what I want to do,” Siegrist said. “So I went back to school, finished my bachelor’s degree and then got my master’s degree in library science.”

The library has changed dramatically from the space it used to be.

“When I started back in 1991, there were very few computers. There was still a card catalog. So obviously, technology has come a long way,” she said. “Most of our material items were books. And now you have a wide variety of things (such as) music, DVDs, online resources, e-books, audiobooks, streaming services.”

As the director, Siegrist still works at the adult reference desk. With most residents having internet access and information readily available at home, she has noticed patrons ask different types of questions over the years.

“Most of our questions are more technology-based,” she said.

As a librarian, Siegrist keeps up to date on new technologies. She has trained continually to better serve patrons in this respect.

“You have to pivot through all those different stages,” she said.

In retirement, she says she will miss the formal training done at the library, but she will strive to keep up with new technology on her own.

Siegrist is passionate about finding what people want.

“The most rewarding thing for me is connecting people with whatever it is they’re looking for. That is the No. 1 thing we do in the library, whether it is information or a service,” she said.

Siegrist considers the library’s master plan and new digital sign to be among her most exciting accomplishments.

The process for the improvements began as a strategic plan, then a space utilization study, and then evolved into the formal master plan that is followed today.

Siegrist has noticed a shift in how the buildings in Farmington and Farmington Hills have been used since their last renovations more than 20 years ago.

Today, patrons want the library to have more individual study rooms, gathering spaces and meeting rooms. There is less need for computers since most people have their own, Siegrist said.

“The master plan allows for opportunities to build spaces or renovate spaces to what we see (and) how the community is using them today,” she explained.

The digital sign is one of the newest additions to the library. It showcases programs, provides advertising and marketing opportunities, and indicates when the building is closed without having to drive up to the building, Siegrist said.

The Library Board provides oversight of the Farmington Community Library with four appointed residents from Farmington and four appointed residents from Farmington Hills.

Renee Murphy is a board member and has worked with Siegrist since she became interim director in 2021.

“Kelley has made a huge impact on the direction that the library has taken. She spearheaded the library’s master plan to allow for exciting renovations at both branches, (which will be) happening in the near future,” Murphy said. “Her oversight of the master plan will continue to guide the library’s growth and service to the community for years to come.”

Sherri Vaughn, the business and nonprofit development director at the Farmington Community Library, has been employed with the library for more than 40 years. She was working there when Siegrist started. However, it’s only since 2020 that the two have worked closely.

“Kelley’s leadership has had a lasting impact on FCL. She successfully guided the passage of our library millage, securing vital funds for our future,” Vaughn said. “She championed inclusive and equitable services — introducing fine-free borrowing, digital library cards, and a 24/7 pickup locker to make our resources more accessible to everyone. In addition, she fostered a positive internal culture that empowered staff to feel confident and supported in delivering the best customer experience.”

Siegrist is looking forward to retirement, spending more time with her grandchildren, traveling, and taking a few months to decide what she will do in this next chapter of her life.

Her passion for the library will continue, and she will sub when a librarian is needed.

“Kelley will be greatly missed,” Murphy said. “Her legacy of innovation and care for both people and programs will remain a lasting part of the library’s story.”

