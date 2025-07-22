Local charity goes to bat for the National Kidney Foundation

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published July 22, 2025

Vito Chirco, center, the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Chirco & Company, has organized his eighth annual charity softball game set for Aug. 2. Proceeds will benefit the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan. Chirco’s dad, Jerome, right, has acute kidney failure and receives dialysis three times a week. Also pictured is Chirco’s mom, Liz, left. Photo provided by Vito Chirco

METRO DETROIT — While growing up, Vito Chirco and his brother Dominic bonded with their dad, Jerome, through sports, especially softball and baseball.

They spent many days at Tiger Stadium and Comerica Park rooting for the Detroit Tigers or playing baseball themselves as youngsters.

Chirco, of Clinton Township, will channel that energy Aug. 2 with his annual Chirco & Company charity softball game at Buysse Ballpark on the campus of University of Detroit Mercy, located at 4001 W. McNichols Road in Detroit. Gates open at 1 p.m., and the first pitch is set for 2:15 p.m.

Event proceeds will benefit the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, which offers programs and provides resources and services to prevent kidney disease and improve the quality of life for those living with it. Chirco, the alumni director at De La Salle Collegiate High School in Warren, has recruited local sponsors and volunteer athletes who will step up to the plate for the game.

“It’s competitive but fun. People know it’s for a good cause,” Chirco said. “It’s a good atmosphere for the game. The guys enjoy it and look forward to it.”

Raising money for the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan hits close to home for the Chirco family, which includes mom, Liz Chirco.

Jerome Chirco, 67, is living with acute kidney failure. He does dialysis three times a week.

“He’s doing pretty well. He’s hanging in there. Hopefully he’ll continue to make progress,” Chirco said. “It does take a physical toll on him. He’s a tough cookie. He’s a warrior.”

Dialysis is a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly. Jerome is on medication for the disease and on a donor list for a kidney transplant.

“You hope and pray we can find a match for him. He’ll be more healthy and it will enhance his quality of life,” Chirco said. “We love him dearly. We owe him the world.”

Chirco already has two teams ready to play. The athletes pay $40 each to participate. The admission fee for spectators is $35 per person; children 12 and younger are free. Food will be provided free of charge by 2941 Mediterranean Street Food. Hot dogs and water also are complimentary, and everyone receives a shirt.

This year’s local celebrity players include Detroit Lions on SI reporter/Detroit Sports Podcast host John Maakaron; local morning show anchor Jason Colthorp; Olympic medalist swimmer Peter Vanderkaay; Detroit City FC/Oakland University men’s basketball play-by-play voice and Woodward Sports host Neal Ruhl; former Carolina Hurricanes right wing and Stanley Cup champion Chad LaRose; and local sportswriter Tony Paul.

Chirco appreciates the sponsors that got behind the charity game: Prosthetic Specialties, the Detroit Sports Podcast, and the Salvati Insurance Group. Chris Fett and his family, of Clinton Township, are one of the team sponsors. Fett’s daughter is a student at Regina High School in Warren, and his son attends De La Salle.

“For me it’s just a way to give back. Hopefully my kids in time will learn to do that. It doesn’t always have to be a business that represents,” Fett said. “I’m just inspired by Vito and his ability to do these things. Whatever Vito goes after, I’ll support.”

Fett’s two children and wife will be good sports and play in the game. In past years, Fett has played many positions, including left field and shortstop. The competition is friendly and serious at the same time.

“We definitely keep score,” Fett said. “You want to win but at the end of the day it’s for a fundraiser. Vito gets us all together.”

Fett also knows the trials of living with a kidney disease. His dad lost a kidney after falling ill during the Korean War.

In past years, the Chirco & Company annual softball games raised money for different charities, including Make-A-Wish Michigan and the Pope Francis Center.

For more information and tickets for the Chirco & Company charity softball game, email chircoandcompany@gmail.com. Donations also are accepted via Venmo at @Chircoand-Company.

