Local author explores Troy destinations through children’s book

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published March 25, 2026

Betty and Buddy Beaver, the titular stars of Tina Battle’s “Adventures in Troy with Betty and Buddy Beaver,” serve as guides to destinations around Troy in the new children’s book. Photo provided by Tina Battle

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TROY — Young readers can explore Troy destinations through a new children’s book, “Adventures in Troy with Betty and Buddy Beaver.”

Tina Battle is a self-published author who has lived and raised her three children in Troy for around 30 years with her husband. She previously wrote the book, “One Determined Duck and Her Faithful Friend,” which follows a family of ducks in the springtime and is based on ducks that hung around Battle’s backyard.

Her latest book, “Adventures in Troy with Betty and Buddy Beaver,” follows a pair of beavers as they adventure through some of Troy’s fun and family-friendly destinations, including the Troy Historic Village, Stage Nature Center, Troy Public Library, the Storybook Trail, and other scenic venues.

“I really liked the Stage Nature Center and Troy Historic Village because I think they are … hidden gems of Troy, but you know, they’re very unique and special places that Troy has, and especially the nature center — I wish more people would go, because it has beautiful trails, and great programs and activities,” Battle said.

The book features photos of Betty and Buddy Beaver, in the form of two stuffed beavers, at each of the locations.

“I’m not an artist, but I am … a hobbyist photographer, and in one of my photography classes that I’ve taken, they said that having a person in the picture always creates more interest,” Battle said. “So, instead of having people — because I didn’t know any people to have in it, and I didn’t necessarily think that it would be appropriate to have children that weren’t mine — I used stuffed animals, and I used beavers.”

She noted the choice of beavers was inspired by Big Beaver Road.

“I think several years ago in Troy, they did a project where they had these big fiberglass beavers and … they were all over the city, and different businesses and organizations painted or decorated them,” Battle recalled. “I thought, ‘Oh, well, beavers are associated with Troy.’”

Battle used Adobe and InDesign to prepare the book and watched some YouTube tutorials about formatting. She also worked with her friend Amy McKaig, who helped design the cover.

“Tina’s ability to self-publish two children’s books is inspiring to me. I love her creative expression and initiative to learn all that is necessary to get a book published on her own,” McKaig said in an email. “When she reached out to me for help with the cover design, I was happy to assist. She had a pretty clear idea of what she wanted but wasn’t sure how to execute. I created a few drafts for her to choose from, and she submitted one to get published.”

Battle then uploaded the book on Amazon through Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing. She has sold around 100 copies through online and in-person sales at Troy Historic Village. Battle also plans to sell her books at the Troy Farmers Market later in the year.

“Tina’s book is a great way for families with kids to explore Troy,” said Shelby Nelson, adult programs director at the Village, in an email. “We love seeing the Village featured amongst its pages alongside other favorite places like the library and nature center. I think she has made a very cute book that showcases all the wonderful places people can experience in Troy.”

For more information, search for the book on amazon.com.