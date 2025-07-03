Lifeguards hailed as heroes after reviving dispatcher

From left, Vanessa Hersey-Tartt, Fana Rombou and Amy Gunn-Gill are honored with the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders at The Hawk June 26.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published July 3, 2025

Janet Dabish, a city of Farmington Hills employee, said she died and was brought back to life by “three angels” — Rombou, Gunn-Gill and Hersey-Tartt. Photo by Liz Carnegie

FARMINGTON HILLS — Three Farmington Hills employees were recently honored for their heroic deeds saving a life.

Fana Rombou, Amy Gunn-Gill and Vanessa Hersey-Tartt each received the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders during a presentation June 26 at The Hawk, the city’s community center. The award includes a framed citation and a lapel pin.

The original incident occurred Sept. 3, 2024. Janet Dabish went to work as a senior dispatcher for the city of Farmington Hills’ senior transportation division at the Costick Center, where she arranges door-to-door pickup and return for seniors without transportation.

It started as any other day on the job. During a quiet moment, a colleague thought Dabish was laughing, but when he looked up, he saw her slumped in her chair. The man shouted to others in the office to call 911 since Dabish was not breathing. He then went into the hallway to find help.

There he found Fana Rombou. The colleague asked her if she could do CPR, and Rombou, a 20-year lifeguard, went into action. She identified what the colleague thought was laughter — agonal breathing — and relayed this to the 911 dispatcher, who told her to start CPR.

“Agonal breathing is the body’s last defense of trying to get oxygen into the body on its own,” Rombou said. “It is not actual breathing and is a sign of cardiac arrest.”

She started chest compressions. Two other lifeguards — Hersey-Tartt and Gunn-Gill — joined Rombou. They traded off giving compressions as they had done so many times in training.

Dabish’s heart started beating but later stopped again. An automated external defibrillator, or AED, was used. Dabish was then rushed to the hospital.

“People kept coming into my room wanting to see me,” Dabish said. “They just wanted to see me because only 9% of the people who have experienced this survive.”

When administering CPR, time is of the essence.

“The hospital, doctors, my own cardiologist said that if (my colleague) and these ladies had not been there, I wouldn’t be here talking to you today,” Dabish said. “It was minutes, and I would’ve been gone or come back with severe damage.”

According to Dabish’s sister, Deb Drennan, who moved in with Dabish to help her during her recovery, it took at least six months for her to recover.

“She got pneumonia twice. People don’t realize it’s very common when you have CPR. The ribs are broken, and the lungs are compromised,” Drennan said.

Dabish had five ribs broken from the CPR, but she is now back at work.

“I had three lovely colleagues, and now I have lovely angels,” Dabish said of her heroes.

As an expression of gratitude, she gave each of the women a unique bracelet.

“When you look at this, remember what you did,” Dabish said. “I am so grateful.”

Many of Dabish’s family members were present at the ceremony. She referred to herself as dying and being brought back to life.

“I am very, very thankful,” Dabish said. “This just further tells me that God is with me all the time, and you just don’t take things for granted.”

Dabish called out for her grandson when she awoke from cardiac arrest.

Duncan Aho, 19, Dabish’s grandson, said, “I’m so grateful that she’s here.”

He talked about the great relationship he has with his grandmother and how they have grown closer since the passing of his mother — Dabish’s daughter — a few years ago.

Dabish’s other daughter, Sandie Carothers, said, “I am eternally grateful. There’s a lot of things we can say … but simply, she’s my mom.”

