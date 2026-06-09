Evening of cars, cocktails and community to return to proving grounds

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 9, 2026

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Packard Motor Car Foundation is inviting the community to start the summer at Packards & Pours, which will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the historic Packard Proving Grounds.

Packards & Pours offers guests an evening of craft beer, wine and cocktails alongside a curated display of classic and collector vehicles. Attendees can explore the grounds and enjoy tastings and food trucks.

General admission tickets cost $50 and include 10 tasting tickets and access to the historic site. Food trucks will be available on-site with additional options for purchase.

Car enthusiasts are also invited to take part in the event by registering their classic or collector vehicles. Registration costs $25 per vehicle and includes display space along the Proving Grounds’ boulevard and event admission.

Proceeds from the event will support the continued preservation and restoration of the Packard Proving Grounds.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit PackardProvingGrounds.org/Packards-Pours.