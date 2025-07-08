Library summer reading program invites everyone to ‘Level Up’

Children are wowed as Kinetic Kay showcases her skills. Her performance included silk fans, poi, and levitation wands.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published July 8, 2025

Children enjoy the Rainbow Circus program at the Shelby Township Library June 25. Each Wednesday the library offers a different program as part of its summer reading challenge. Photo by Erin Sanchez

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Shelby Township Library is offering a summer of reading and entertainment for all ages.

The library’s “Level Up at Your library” summer reading program invites babies, children, teens and adults to get engaged in books over the summer. An adaptive needs summer reading challenge is also available.

Readers of all abilities can now sign up for the summer reading program and start logging their reading points online to level up and earn rewards and prizes through Aug. 9.

Children — or their parents — are asked to keep track of the amount of time kids spend reading.

“Kids and teens are challenged to read for certain amounts of time, so that way they are able to track whatever kinds of books they’re reading,” Shelby Township Library Director Katie Ester said. “They don’t have to achieve a certain number. We’re more interested in encouraging people to just spend time reading or listening to audio books.”

Library staff say the summer reading program allows patrons to enjoy books of their choice, at their own pace, and it also helps youth maintain their reading levels.

“Summer is a great time for kids to be at summer camp, and in the pool, and going camping and stuff, but we don’t want to ignore that kids sometimes have an (educational) slide in the summer, where they do not challenge their minds as much as they challenge their bodies,” Ester said. “We want parents to remember to keep their kids reading over the summer, so that’s why we do our summer reading program.”

The youngest participants, in the baby and toddler program, have a challenge that involves completing activities, which may include reading with their caregivers as well as early literacy activities.

“These could be things like reciting rhymes together, pointing out colors they see in the world, and talking — sort of an all-encompassing start for those who aren’t reading yet,” children’s librarian Bethany Harnben shared.

The library also hosts summer reading programs every Wednesday for kids, teens and adults, and the Yo Mama’s Frozen Treats food truck visits at noon. All ages and youth programs require registration and are only open to residents. Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver during Wednesday programs.

“There’s something for everybody; adults can bring their kids and teens for something fun in the afternoon, and the parents have something fun to do at night,” Ester said.

Last year, people of all ages participated in the programs, and Harnben believes even more will join in the fun this summer.

“Last year, we had about 60 baby/toddlers that signed up, we had almost 300 kids, and we had almost 100 teens,” she said. “We usually see some growth every year, so we expect to increase those numbers this year.”

There is a registration gift just for signing up for the summer reading program, and as participants complete certain numbers of activities, or minutes read, they can also win a few prize bundles along the way.

“They earn a completion prize for reaching the goal of the activities and minutes that we set for their age group, and along the way they also earn digital raffle tickets that they can enter for our bigger raffle prizes that we give out at the end of the program in August,” Ester said.

The Shelby Township Library is located at 52610 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township.

For more information about the summer reading program, visit shelbytwplib.beanstack.org or call (586) 739-7414.