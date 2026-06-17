Library offers prizes for summer readers

Sterling Heights Library Public Relations and Programs Coordinator Anneliese White shows some of the 2026 summer reading baby weekly raffle prizes. The grand raffle prize is a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Dinosaur Car.

Photo provided by the Sterling Heights Public Library

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published June 17, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Public Library wants people to dig in and do some reading this summer. They are even rewarding readers for their efforts.

It’s all part of the library’s annual summer reading program, which encourages everyone to spend time — as little as 20 minutes a day — inside a story. Fiction or nonfiction, print or audio, the form and format are up to the reader. Think of it like exercise for your mind or mood. Getting your steps in, but with words.

“Summer reading is one of our more important events,” said Anneliese White, the library’s public relations and programs coordinator. “It’s to encourage reading and literacy for all ages.”

Although anyone can participate, much of the program is aimed at young and developing readers, along with teens on summer vacation from school. Part of the goal is preventing the “summer slide,” a period of reader regression when assigned reading for school is paused.

“Summer reading programs provide students with consistent opportunities to practice and strengthen literacy skills during the months when academic learning is typically interrupted,” said Catherine Einhaus, executive director of elementary curriculum and programs for Utica Community Schools. “Structured summer reading opportunities help students maintain the gains made during the school year while fostering positive reading habits and a lifelong love of literacy.”

The Sterling Heights Public Library’s program is divided into four age groups: 2 years old and under; 3 years old to 12; 13 to 17; and 18-plus. Participants track their reading through an app from Beanstack and qualify for a virtual raffle ticket for every five days of reading. Individuals can enter their tickets whenever they choose in weekly raffles for a chance at age-appropriate rewards such as toys, gift cards and other prizes.

In addition to weekly reward opportunities, all program participants are guaranteed gifts.

“Everyone who signs up, no matter the age, gets a registration prize,” White said. “If you log 13 days, you get a halfway prize. And then 26 days logged (earns a) finale prize. Everyone gets those, no matter what. There’s something for everyone.”

The summer reading program runs June 15 to July 31. This year’s theme is “Unearth A Story” so there is an extra emphasis on dinosaur and paleontology activities throughout the stretch.

“Lots and lots and lots of dinosaur programs,” White said. “We have activities for adults and kids. We have art classes with the Anton Art Center. We have a dinosaur paleontology escape room for families and a murder mystery program that’s paleontology themed. So it’s exciting. A lot of cool things.”

The library was scheduled to hold its summer reading kickoff party on Monday, June 15. A finale party is planned for 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Dodge Park. More information about summer reading programs and activities can be found online at sterlingheights.gov.