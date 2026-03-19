Lawrence Tech to host its annual game convention this April

The vendor market was a busy place at the 2025 LTUX convention at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield . The next LTUX convention is scheduled for April 4.

Photos provided by Lawrence Technological University

By: McKenna Golat | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 19, 2026

This screen grab shows Moorage, a fishing video game created by Lawrence Tech student Katherine Tackett. The game will be presented during LTUX on April 4.

SOUTHFIELD — Lawrence Technological University will host its annual games, esports and anime expo, called “LTUX,” from noon to 8 p.m. April 4 at its Southfield campus, located at 21000 W. 10 Mile Road.

LTUX is organized by alumni, faculty and students from Lawrence Tech’s College of Architecture and Design and College of Arts and Sciences. Admission is free and open to the public.

The campuswide event will showcase original games created by Lawrence Tech game design and game software development students and alumni, as well as games by other local independent developers. Attendees will have the opportunity to try new titles, speak with creators and explore careers in the gaming industry.

The event will also feature a Super Smash Bros. gaming tournament hosted by Lawrence Tech’s esports director, Benjamin Sobczyk, and a vendor market.

Some highlights for this year’s convention include the return of Psychic Drive, a Detroit-based rental arcade founded by Lawrence Tech alumni, and a tabletop miniature “paint and take” with Lucky 1’s Wargaming. The event will also feature a cosplay competition hosted by AMHCosplays, with awards for the winners and runners-up.

In connection to LTUX, the children’s fundraiser Extra Life will host a charity livestream on Twitch to benefit Corewell Health Children’s and raise funds for pediatric medical care.

Katherine Tackett is a Lawrence Tech game software development student and CEO of indie startup Daedalus Studios. This will be her fourth year participating in the LTUX game showcase.

“LTUX is a great place to meet new people and see what others are creating,” she said in a press release. “From a development perspective, we get all kinds of playtesters who help us pinpoint the peskiest bugs.”

Tackett will be presenting Moorage, a first-person 3D fishing game at LTUX. The game will be released on Stream later this year.



