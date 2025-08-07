Lawrence Tech football schedule includes promotions for every home game

The Lawrence Tech football team runs onto the field before kickoff last season.

Photo provided by Blake Schalm

By: Scott Bentley | Southfield Sun | Published August 7, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — Lawrence Technological University in Southfield recently released the school’s 2025 football schedule.

The university will host five home games for its team this fall, and along with a hopeful season on the field, the program will also host a multitude of promotions.

Lawrence Tech’s season will kick off at 7 p.m. Sept 6 against Indiana’s Marian University. Not only will there be excitement surrounding the team under the lights, but it will also be Faculty Appreciation Day.

The second home game of the season will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 against Indiana’s Saint Francis University and will also celebrate Community Day.

Lawrence Tech’s homecoming will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 27 against Saint Xavier University, the team’s Cancer Awareness Game will be on Oct. 25 against Taylor University, and the season will wrap up with Senior & Alumni Day on Nov. 15 against Defiance College.

The school is also offering season tickets for the first time,and is already seeing fans in the community signing up to see the school play this year.

For more information on the Lawrence Tech football season, visit www.ltuathletics.com.