Lathrup Village gets merry with its Winter Festival and Tree Lighting

Santana Gibson tells Santa what he would like for Christmas at the Lathrup Village Winter Festival and Tree Lighting on Dec. 5.

Photos by McKenna Golat

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 5, 2025

Anissa Lefevre, left, and Bridget Lefevre, right, with their son, Mateo Lefevre, enjoy the Lathrup Village Winter Festival and Tree Lighting on Dec. 5

The Christmas tree shines brightly at the Lathrup Village Winter Festival and Tree Lighting on Dec. 5

LATHRUP VILLAGE — Families enjoyed a jolly atmosphere at the Lathrup Village Winter Festival and Tree Lighting Dec. 5 at Lathrup Village City Hall, 27400 Southfield Road, where they saw Santa Claus and enjoyed some festive activities.

The activities included cookie decorating, a Christmas card station and a snowflake-making station. The free event was a way to get families, especially those with young children, more involved in the community in a festive way.

“It’s a nice event to get the young residents out to celebrate the holidays,” Lathrup Village Downtown Development Authority Project Coordinator Tom Kennedy said. “It really encapsulates the holiday feeling.”

Approximately nine community partners were present at the event, such as the Southfield Fire Department and the Southfield Public Library.

Lathrup Village Community and Economic Development Director Austin Colson said the city wants to continue to find a way to bring its residents together as a community. He said that with less than 5% of Lathrup Village’s population being under 18 years old, it’s important to find events that engage with young families.

“This event is a special way to bring families together,” Colson said.

Daniel Kant, his wife, Athena, and their son, Charlie, went to the event as a way to do something festive as a family. Seven-year-old Charlie said he was going to ask Santa for Pokemon cards this year.

Daniel Kant said it was a nice way to see the community.

“We’re looking forward to making Christmas cards,” he said. “Also, who doesn’t like to see Santa?”

Amber Jackson was at the cookie-making station with her 6-year-old daughter, Allison Reeder. Jackson said she saw the poster for the event on Facebook and wanted to enjoy the festivities.

Allison said she loves the movie "KPop Demon Hunters" and was going to ask Santa for a present involving it.





