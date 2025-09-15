Lake Orion Businesses Support Breast Cancer Awareness Research

In-Focus Advertorial | Published September 15, 2025

Photo provided

LAKE ORION — Located at 622 S. Lapeer Rd. Lake Orion, Northern Wholesale Flooring will host a Ribbon Cutting event on Thursday, September 25th at 4pm. The ribbon cutting will include a raffle event with their Real Men of Orion group to support Breast Cancer Awareness/Research and 100% of the proceeds will be given to the American Cancer Society. Local area businesses are donating gift cards/baskets for an auction/raffle at the event. Located at 616 S. Lapeer Rd., Shores Fireplace & BBQ will show their support by donating a Weber Charcoal Performer Deluxe grill and a Weber Rep will be grilling up some hors d’oeuvres. Pop & water will also be provided. Shores Fireplace & BBQ will host a special Sales Event with a portion of the proceeds going towards American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Research.

Northern Wholesale Flooring has been serving the Lake Orion community for 40 years. Northern Wholesale Flooring originally opened in 1985. The owner, Matt Pfeiffer, has owned Northern since January 2004. Matt has participated as an ambassador in the Real Men of Orion a few times over the years. This year, Liam Pfeiffer is stepping up as an ambassador trying to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Northern Wholesale Flooring will be offering 5% off three of their in-stock vinyl’s and matching the 5% for the charity.