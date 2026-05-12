Community invited to contribute to time capsule project in Oakland Township

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published May 12, 2026

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — Community members in Oakland Township are invited to help preserve today’s memories for future generations.

The Oakland Township Historical Society, with grant funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Rochester, is organizing an initiative for a community time capsule to be opened in 2051.

Michelle Pfarrer, recording secretary for the Oakland Township Historical Society, said she recently attended a time capsule opening in celebration of the 50th anniversary of her elementary school, and she thought it would be fun to start a time capsule project in Oakland Township.

“It was just such a happy community event that brought people together,” she said. “It was good fun, and I thought it would be really good for our community, too. As a historical society, we are really hoping that people will write about their experiences here in this era.”

Historical Society President Anthony Kowalchick said the time capsule is also a way to celebrate America250, an initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, culminating on July 4, 2026. Led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, it aims to engage Americans through nationwide events, honoring the country’s history, diversity and future.

Community members of Oakland Township and the greater Rochester area are encouraged to contribute photographs 8.5-by-11 inches or smaller, letters, personal stories, news articles, poems, artwork, or other historical materials that reflect their lives.

“Send a love letter to the future and talk about your present life in Oakland Township,” Pfarrer said. “It can be art, poems, photos or other items from residents, businesses, schools, classrooms, troops and more.”

To help preserve items over time, contributors are encouraged to use lamination or gallon-sized storage bags. A limited number of small three-dimensional artifacts that represent the current era will also be considered. All submissions must be received by June 1 and can be mailed or delivered to: Oakland Township Historical Society, 384 W. Predmore Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363.

“Anyone who wants to send something in the Rochester, Oakland Township, Romeo, Lake Orion community can, because all of those communities have influence on Oakland Township,” said Kowalchick.

The official sealing of the time capsule is scheduled for July, when it will be buried in Cranberry Lake Farm, with plans to reopen it in 2051, offering future generations a glimpse into today’s community life.

Oakland Township Preservation Planner Barbara Barber, who also serves on the board of directors for the Historical Society, said she is thrilled that the Oakland Township Historical Society chose to bury the time capsule within the Cranberry Lake Farm Historic District.

“Preserving history in a time capsule documents today and provides primary sources of our current culture to inform future generations. In 50-years’ time, I hope our sharing and collection of memories contributes to educating residents,” Barber said in an email.

For more information, contact the Oakland Township Historical Society on Facebook by searching OTHSMI.