Know when to fold ’em

By: McKenna Golat | Novi Note | Published June 3, 2026

Ascher Mackles, 5, watches as his paper airplane glides through the air at Southfield’s event for National Paper Airplane Day on May 26. Photo by Liz Carnegie

Danny Seidman prepares to launch his paper airplane. Photo by Liz Carnegie

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NOVI — May 26 marked National Paper Airplane Day, and the city of Southfield celebrated by hosting an event with paper airplane flight contests, drone demonstrations and more.

The event was hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and took place on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus, located at 26000 Evergreen Road. The event included paper plane crafting stations, launching contests, bounce castles and a drone demonstration by the Southfield Police Department.

Recreation Programmer Nicole Bush said the event sought to promote the city’s newest art installation, “Paper Airplanes,” as well as bring more awareness to the city’s FlySafe initiative.

“We saw that Paper Airplane Day was coming up, and so we thought we’d do this family-friendly event to celebrate,” Bush said.

“Paper Airplanes” is located at the corner of Evergreen and West Eleven Mile Road. It features a large-scale hand and four paper airplanes. The artist of the piece is unknown, according to the Southfield Public Arts Commission.

Brittani Eatmon was out at the event with her 5-year-old son, Ascher Mackles. Eatmon said this was a way to get out in the community and enjoy some fun outdoor activities.

Ascher made a yellow paper airplane at one of the craft tables. He said he was practicing for a launch contest.

“I’m going to throw it as far as I can,” Ascher said.

The Southfield Police Department gave a drone demonstration as a way to give event attendees a closer look at how the Police Department utilizes drones for public safety. It also allowed for people to learn more about Southfield’s FlySafe initiative, which provides people and businesses with up-to-date information on where and how to fly drones safely.

“FlySafe shows people the safest times and places to fly drones within the area,” officer Rafael Pierce said. “Our presentation shows people how safe and effective drones can be, especially when it comes to law enforcement.”

More information on the FlySafe initiative can be found at cityofsouthfield.com/residents/southfield-flysafe-drone-ready-initiative.