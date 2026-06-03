Novi remembers its fallen with annual ceremony and trail

Veteran Dave Miller, of Novi, attends the Fuerst Field of Honor ceremony May 20. Miller served in the Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967 with time in Vietnam.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published June 3, 2026

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The Trail of Honor at Fuerst Park includes a placard for Andrew Becker. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Members of Scouting America Pack 54 in Novi helped to recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the Fuerst Honors ceremony on May 20. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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NOVI — Memorial Day and the weekend prior have come to be associated with picnics, parades and summer fun; however, the city of Novi always remembers the true purpose of the holiday and honors those members of the community who paid the ultimate price for our freedom with the annual Fuerst Field of Honor ceremony and trail walk.

“Most of us learned in school about the ‘shot heard round the world’ that marked the beginning of the American Revolution,” Mayor Justin Fischer said. “But far less often do we pause to think about the individuals behind those moments — the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians whose lives were forever changed, and the families whose hearts carried the burden of sacrifice.”

Among those who are forever remembered is Andrew Becker, a 2002 Novi High School graduate. Becker, a major in the U.S. Air Force, perished in 2017 during a training mission while flying over New Mexico.

As Becker’s passing is recent, many community members knew him. There is a bench in his honor, and a pair of bronze boots outside the Novi Civic Center, and some children at Orchard Hills Elementary School have learned about him in recent years, according to Jamie Kleibert, a Girl Scout troop leader.

“I don’t think they realize, as they were younger, but I think as they get older, they start to realize that wow, this was a student just like we are who gave his life fighting for our country,” Kleibert said.

During the Fuerst Field of Honor ceremony, the local Scouting America packs, formerly called the Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts of Southeast Michigan recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

“They were very honored to participate in the event. I think it was especially meaningful to pay tribute to a Novi High School alum, Andrew Becker, who is always part of the ceremony,” said Kleibert.

The Novi Choralaires performed patriotic songs during the ceremony as well as the “Armed Forces Medley.” During the medley, service members stood to be recognized at the playing of their service branch’s anthem.

The ceremony concluded with the laying of a wreath, the playing of taps, and a gun salute done by the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 1519.

Following the ceremony, the Trail of Honor officially opened. The annual trail commemorates those who died in service to our country with a placard that details a bit of their story.

According to Kleibert, kids pay special attention to Becker’s sign along the Trail of Honor.

The trail is put up for approximately one week each Memorial Day and goes around Fuerst Park.

“I think it’s great that the city takes the time to recognize them,” Kleibert said. “I actually wish they would keep that Trail of Honor up throughout the year or just longer so more people could appreciate it.”

Some of the other veterans memorialized included Scott Dunham, Harry Miller, Craig Reska, Duane Dreasky, Cathleen Ziegler and Gerald Davis.