‘Touch grass’ and ‘be the reason’

The members of Novi High School’s Class of 2026 throw their mortarboards in the air to celebrate their graduation at the George Gervin GameAbove Center May 17.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published June 2, 2026

Anika Patel, student council executive board president, embraces one of her educators as she receives her diploma May 17 at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Benjamin Corbett receives his diploma. Photo by Erin Sanchez

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NOVI — The Novi High School Class of 2026 received diplomas on May 17, but not before getting some final words of wisdom and advice from Novi Community School District Superintendent Ben Manika and Novi High School Principal Nicole Carter.

“Touch grass,” Mainka said, citing a phrase he learned from students who play esports. “Actually that may be some of the best advice out there right now. Touch grass. Go live a real life,” Mainka said.

“Build relationships that are deeper than streaks and snaps,” he said.

He warned the students of the danger of becoming a spectator in other people’s lives.

“I think if you look around, you will see more people watching other people live their lives than actually living their own,” Mainka said.

He told the students that he feels their generation is at the greatest risk of all as they are scrolling through social media, watching other people fall in love, take risks, succeed, become famous, comparing, consuming, traveling and more.

“You see, in an age of artificial intelligence with filters and algorithms, we have a lot of people that are living carefully curated online lives. Sometimes it’s so hard to know what’s real anymore,” said Mainka.

“This is the important truth: One day your real life will become greater than your virtual life or your virtual life will become the substitute for your real one,” he said.

“I hope you understand that the best parts of life still happen in the real world — not on a screen, not in a comments section and behind a filter,” Mainka said. “Real life happens when you step into the arena. When you try for something that you might fail at, when you actually start your own business, when you apply for something that’s really challenging. When you have that difficult conversation that needs to happen. When you create something original or beautiful. When you actually show up for people. When you take ownership of your life instead of spectating from the sidelines.”

Carter emphasized the importance of character, as she said it is what truly defines a person.

“If the last four years have taught you anything, it’s this: titles change, plans shift and Google can answer just about anything, but character, that’s something that can’t be purchased via Apple Pay, Cash App, Zelle or Venmo. It is who you are when no one else is watching,” she said.

Character is what Mainka demonstrated to his students that day simply by being there. Shortly before the graduation ceremony, Mainka was in a vehicle collision that could have prevented him from attending. Instead, he chose to attend and became an example of the lessons that he and Carter spoke of.

“If I’m going to be frank, there were some challenges that made it difficult for me to be here today, but I wouldn’t miss it for the world, because you’re a special group of people,” Mainka said.

Carter also reminded the students to “be the reason,” the motto the school has been emphasizing all year.

“Be the reason someone smiles, not because it’s easy, but because the world needs more light. Be the reason someone learns, not because you have all the answers, but because you’re willing to ask better questions. Be the reason someone grows, not by pulling them along, but by walking alongside them. Be the reason someone believes they matter, because too many people walk around wondering if they do. If you carry nothing else with you tonight, carry that each and every one of you matter,” Carter said.

“The world doesn’t need more people who can simply copy and paste. The world needs more people who are confident in who they are and what they believe in,” she said.

“You are competent and capable of being anything you set your mind to be,” she said.

NHS Class of 2026 accomplishments

“Class of 2026, know that you have left an indelible mark on Novi High School,” Principal Nicole Carter said. “You have demonstrated leadership and courage in countless ways.”

According to Carter, some of the accomplishments include:

• The NHS Class of 2026 had 19 National Merit finalists and 46 commended students.

• Novi Deca was the most awarded chapter at the international competition in Atlanta.

• 16 students participated in the all-state band and orchestra ensembles and performed at the Michigan Music Conference.

• The varsity Smash Bros. esports team earned another state title at the MHSEL state championships.

• At the state thespian festival, senior Katie Kouman was awarded the thespian scholarship, the highest honor for a theater student in Michigan.

• Novi Dance Company placed second and third at the contest of champions, a national dance competition.

• The field hockey team was KLAA champions

• NHS football brought home the “infamous” Baseline Jug by defeating Northville.

• The girls swimming and diving team qualified in 11 events at the MHSAAA state finals,

• The boys tennis team finished third in the state

• Competitive cheer advanced to the MHSAA regionals for the first time in 16 years.

• Novi Pom earned second place overall in the Mid-American Pom Class A Division 1 championships.

• Boys swim and dive team senior Drew Reed earned second place overall at the MHSAA Ssate championships.

• Wrestler Anthony Madafferi finished second overall in the state championship in the 175-pound weight class.

• The baseball team earned a KLAA West championship.

• 17 members of the class are continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level,

• All four choirs received top ratings at the choral festival, with Novi singers receiving a perfect score with a standing ovation from all four judges.

• Two students received military appointments: Vanessa McHale will attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and Drew Reed will be attending the U.S. Air Force Academy