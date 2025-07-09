Kiwanis Club of Troy receives over $10K during fundraiser

Many community members attended the Kiwanis Club of Troy’s annual fundraiser May 16 at Troy Historic Village.

Photo provided by the Kiwanis Club of Troy

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published July 9, 2025

TROY — During a recent fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Troy, more than $10,000 was raised.

The annual event is called Harvesting Hope: Healing Begins with US, and was held May 16. The Kiwanis Club of Troy is a part of Kiwanis International, which works to help children around the world with a variety of service and fundraising projects.

The Troy chapter serves children in the community with projects that help provide access to mental health services and programs, as well as opportunities to develop young people’s leadership abilities.

“Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located,” reads the group’s website, noting that members hold 150,000 service projects and raise nearly $100 million each year. “By working together, members achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone.”

The fundraiser was held at Troy Historic Village and included wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, a silent auction, raffles, and opportunities to learn about the Kiwanis Club’s assistance mission.

“For the last three years, we have been working with the Troy Kiwanis as the venue for their annual fundraiser,” said Jen Peters, executive director of the Troy Historic Village, in an email. “We were thrilled to see the best attendance yet this year and are honored to be part of their work with teens and mental health.

“I really appreciated hearing about the work they are supporting in our local schools,” Peters added. “We’ve already penciled in May 15 for next year’s event, and I hope more people will join us for a nice evening at the Village that supports a good cause!”

Proceeds for the event went towards youth mental health counseling sessions, associated with the KIT Mental Health Program, to help underserved students in need of financial aid. “KIT” stands for “Kiwanis Inspired Teens.”

Since the KIT Fund launch, more than 100 mental health counseling sessions have been covered by donations.

“In Michigan, nearly 60% of teens experiencing depression cannot access help — a truly alarming statistic,” said Colleen Reveley, with the ARISE Counseling & Training Institute, in a press release. “Families seeking mental health assistance often face significant barriers, including long wait times, limited in-person availability and overwhelming financial burdens.”

She said the fund helps eliminate those barriers.

“This initiative enables and empowers youth in our community to move towards wellness and to heal during such a critical time in their lives,” Reveley said. “We are grateful for Kiwanis’ commitment to our community and our youth.”

For more information, visit k06542.site.kiwanis.org.