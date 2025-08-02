Kesha’s Comedy House and Grille opens in Eastpointe

A ribbon cutting and grand opening for Kesha’s Comedy House and Grille was held July 31. Comedian Kesh Gallman, pictured with scissors, looks forward to bringing talented comics to Eastpointe.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published August 2, 2025

EASTPOINTE — For several years, Kesh Gallman has been making people laugh as a stand-up comedian in metro Detroit and around the country.

She’s also hosted and produced many open mic nights with audiences looking for a place to laugh, hear music, poetry or all three at once.

One goal she had was to open a comedy club in Eastpointe, where she makes her home. Her aspiration has come to fruition.

Kesha’s Comedy House and Grille, located at 20958 Gratiot Ave., is no laughing matter. On July 31, the Eastside Community Chamber coordinated a grand opening and ribbon cutting to officially welcome the new business to the city. Gallman purchased the building in August 2022, and tables and chairs, a bar and couches decorate the new establishment.

“We’ve been working on the project since then,” Gallman said. “The plan is to bring in not only local acts, but national acts. We will be offering comedy classes, improv and I would like to partner with area high schools to offer workshops. I live in Eastpointe. This is my home.”

Kesha’s Comedy House and Grill also will serve food and bring in musicians and poets. Gallman, who said she was “always the class clown,” began performing stand-up comedy 12 years ago at the encouragement of others. She is also a United Auto Workers member and graduated from Wayne State University in 2010.

“I interned at Walt Disney World (Resort), and after we would flood the Waffle House,” she said, adding that someone told her, “You need to do stand-up comedy.”

The former Club Bart in Ferndale, the Funny Bone in Detroit, Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak and the Punchline Comedy Lounge in Southfield are among the places where Gallman has tickled the funny bones of her audience.

On stage, the comedian primarily ribs her family members while sharing stories of her upbringing. She has mastered the art of improv, opened up for many comedians including D.C. Young Fly, and has appeared in a few movies on the Tubi streaming channel.

Comedian Sheryl Underwood is one of her influences.

“She does her own thing. She’s a really nice person in real life. She’s very funny and she’s very natural. She’s very encouraging and gave me good advice,” Gallman said. “As far as male comedians, I’ll go old school with Redd Foxx and Bernie Mac. They remind you of the uncle at the family reunion. They’re just naturally funny.”

She’s also a fan of Wanda Sykes.

“She is very diverse,” Gallman said. “She can do any crowd. She can relate to anybody.”

Many friends, family and local comics got a sneak peek of the new club during the grand opening. There were hugs and plenty of good wishes for Gallman, who signed Kesha’s Comedy House and Grille T-shirts for the crowd. Comics Shannon Strong and BSM Diggz look forward to performing and hanging out at Kesha’s Comedy House and Grille.

“It should do extremely well,” said BSM Diggz, who is also a musician and entertainer. “She deserves it.”

“This is made for comedy. We needed somewhere to go. When you come here, you’re going to get a comedy experience,” Strong said. “It’s essential to laugh. Laughter is medicine. Laughter is good for your soul.”

As for making other people laugh, “You have to have it in you,” Strong said. “It takes a sense of humor. It takes intelligence. You’ve got to be witty.”

For more information on call (586) 351-1953 or go to keshascomedyhouse.com.