Junior League of Detroit fundraiser is a nod to its fashionable past

Somerset Collection in Troy is curating the fashion show for the Second Act Soiree and Fashion Show.

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 10, 2025

DETROIT — The biennial Designers’ Show Houses may have concluded their 50-year run in 2024, but the nonprofit Junior League of Detroit has another stylish fundraiser coming up to continue its proud tradition of helping the community.

Starting at 6 p.m. June 20, the JLD will host Second Act Soiree and Fashion Show inside The Department at Hudson’s Detroit. Hudson’s Detroit, a Bedrock development, is a new building on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit that sits on the parcel where the beloved Hudson’s department store once stood. The Department is an event space in the building; the JLD will be one of the first organizations to use it.

“Somerset Collection (in Troy) is curating clothing for the fashion show,” said JLD President Mary Hollens, of Detroit. “That’s going to be very exciting and dynamic. … We’re hoping to have some great Detroit moments throughout the evening. We want to make sure the Junior League of Detroit is around for another 100 years.”

The JLD was established in 1914. Hollens said that in the 1950s, the JLD held its first charitable fashion show at the downtown Hudson’s department store. The downtown location closed on Jan. 17, 1983, according to the website Historic Detroit.

“Coming back to that site is like a second act for us,” Hollens said. “This was one of the ideas we came up with because of the uniqueness of the building and our history with (the site).”

News anchor Carolyn Clifford will serve as mistress of ceremonies. The honorary co-chairs are Lee Carter, of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards and Hamilton Anderson Associates, Hamilton Anderson Associations President and Principal-in-Charge Rainy Hamilton Jr., and William Sharples, founding principal of SHoP Architects in New York.

The evening will include historical references to the JLD and Detroit companies that have been around for 100 or more years, as well as nods to the original Hudson’s in Detroit, Hollens said. The dress code is cocktail attire.

Dianne Bostic Robinson, of Detroit, chair of the JLD Fund Development Committee, was heavily involved with the Designers’ Show Houses, having co-chaired four of them.

“After the decision was made to discontinue the Designers’ Show Houses the League continued our legacy of identifying and implementing high quality and community wide appealing fundraising ‘concept events’ to ascertain their viability to replace those dollars raised from the Show Houses to meet our mission,” Robinson said in an email interview.

Funds raised by this event will go toward JLD grants to other nonprofits, scholarships for local students and the JLD’s work with the nonprofit Brilliant Detroit. Hollens said Brilliant Detroit works with children by addressing issues such as illiteracy and food insecurity. The JLD also trains its members — all women — how to be leaders.

“The funds are so, so important to meet our mission, of preparing trained civic minded volunteers who will make a positive impact in our communities,” Robinson said. “Funds raised also help us to support our community programs and such funding was how I became a member of the Junior League over 40 years ago. They funded the Respite Care Center for battered and abused babies from birth to 5 years old who were discharged from Children’s Hospital and could not return home and there were no immediate foster care homes available. I know the difference the Junior League volunteers made in taking care of those babies. The funding provided helped greatly to fill the gap from other funding sources. I was the new director of this program that got it operational with the help of the Junior League. As a retired social worker I know the difference the scholarships we provide can make in helping a first-generation college bound student. Seeing the difference, we make in the community has kept me involved at almost 77 years old.”

Whether the event is the show house or a gala, JLD members want it to be a success.

“On a basic level with any self-funded non-profit organization, fund development is essential,” JLD Fund Development Committee and Fashion Show Committee member Liana Dabir, of Grosse Pointe Farms, said in an email interview. “So whether it is our 50 year history of presenting the Designers’ Show House or this new event, the Second Act Soiree and Fashion Show, our primary goal is to raise money to support our community projects and programs.”

Hollens said guests can expect “signature cocktails and great food” during this event, which will take place in a beautiful new location with amazing views of the city.

“On a personal level, I just can’t wait to attend!” Dabir said. “This new development, The Department at Hudson, is a spectacular building, and Forte Belanger is providing an amazing menu. And our partnership with Somerset Collection to present the runway fashion show, will be nothing short of fabulous.”

Hollens said sponsors could still sign on for the event at press time. Tickets for event attendees were still available at press time as well.

The JLD has invited its sister organizations, including the Junior League of Birmingham and Junior League of Kalamazoo, to join it for Second Act Soiree. Hollens said they hope people from around metro Detroit will be in attendance for what they promise will be a memorable evening.

“Join us to support the Junior League of Detroit or join us to enjoy a dazzling and delicious evening with a stunning runway fashion show by Somerset Collection...just join us!!” Dabir said.

For tickets, sponsorship or more information, call (313) 881-0040 or click on the Events tab on the JLD’s website, detroit.jl.org.