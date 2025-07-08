Join Victors Aviation Flight School first Grand Opening event and Summer Camp Tours this week

Victors Aviation Flight School

Photo provided

In-Focus Advertorial | Published July 8, 2025

TROY — Victors Aviation Flight School welcomes the public to their first grand opening event of their Aviation training facility located at the Troy Airport (KVLL) in Troy, Michigan. The community is invited to attend a celebratory Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, marking a new local venue for aviation education and innovation.

Victors Aviation is located at 2676 Industrial Row Drive, south of Maple Road in Troy on the Oakland / Troy Airport.

The ceremony will include remarks from local officials, school leadership, and industry partners, followed by the official Ribbon Cutting and tours of the new facility. Guests will get a firsthand look at the school’s flight simulators, aircraft, and training spaces. Attendees will also have the chance to meet instructors and learn about a range of offerings, including flight training programs, summer camps, aviation experience events, and VIP packages. Light refreshments will be served.

“Victors Aviation Flight School is committed to training the next generation of pilots, professionals, and pioneers with excellence and integrity,” said Nathan Miller, Founder and President. “Our community outreach provides a ‘new front door to aviation’ through special offerings like our FOUR Summer Camps in July and August, Boys / Girls Scouts, birthday parties, Women and Girls In Aviation, experiential personal or professional group outings, and corporate team-building or offsite experiences. We’re excited to open our doors in Troy and look forward to partnering with students, aviation leaders, and the community.”

They are still accepting enrollment to the Victors Aviation Summer Camps for students in grades 3 -12. They are available for four weeks this summer from mid-July to mid-August.

Whether you’re an aspiring pilot, aviation enthusiast, or local supporter, this is a unique opportunity to be part of this exciting launch in Michigan’s aviation landscape.

Can’t make it to the Ribbon Cutting? Join them for the Victors Aviation Open House Celebration on Saturday, August 23, 2025 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm featuring facility tours, refreshments, and prize giveaways.

Visit victorsaviation.com or call 248-750-8900 for more information.

Summer camp

Victors Aviation will host our first Summer Camp at Oakland/Troy Airport, with sessions starting in July 2025 for grades 3rd-12th.

Price = $595.00

Camp Sessions Run Monday-Friday 9AM-4PM

3rd grade - 7th grade Sessions are:

• July 28, 2025 – August 1, 2025

• August 11, 2025 – August 15, 2025

7th grade - 12th grade Sessions are:

• July 14, 2025 – July 18, 2025

• August 4, 2025 – August 9, 2025

Our Summer Camp will include:

• Top-notch STEAM curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering, Aviation, Mathematics)

• Daily hands-on flight practice in our simulators

• Learn from experts in the field, including aviators, pilots, and industry personnel

• Exciting hands-on experiments and activities

• Lunch, snacks, and drinks are provided

Have questions or want more information? Email us: camp@victorsaviation.com