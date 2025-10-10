John Waite gives ‘Best of What I Got’

John Waite talks to a group of fans who attended his concert Sept. 27 at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren.

Photo by Maria Allard

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published October 10, 2025

Karen Martellaro, of Sterling Heights, right, never misses a John Waite show at Andiamo. Photo provided by Karen Martellaro

WARREN — Suzanne Finley is probably John Waite’s biggest fan.

The Dryden resident has attended his concerts since 1985, including shows at Sterlingfest, the Magic Bag in Ferndale, Pine Knob in Clarkston and the Ritz in Roseville (with Bad English). She even drove to Cincinnati once to see him live.

Finley first discovered the singer/songwriter as a kid when listening to her sister’s albums by the Babys, a rock band Waite fronted from 1975 to 1981 with songs like “Back on My Feet Again” and “Midnight Rendezvous.” Finley marked her 45th John Waite show when he performed Sept. 27 at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren. While Finley knows his hits, she also appreciates the deep cuts.

“It never gets old. I’ve just been a superfan,” she said. “I love his lyricism. He’s very poetic. He’s an excellent, excellent songwriter.”

Waite not only plays his heart out on stage, but after the show he and his band members generally come out and meet their fans. Finley has met Waite 16 times.

“He’s always very nice,” she said. “I feel like he really appreciates his fans.”

“I’ve got a loyal following,” said Waite, a native of Lancaster, England. “There’s a bond we share. That’s the connection. It’s been kind of a wonderful life. We just want to play. It’s what I do.”

Waite has played annually at Andiamo since 2020. Joining him on stage last month was bassist Tim Hogan, also his manager; drummer Alan Childs, and guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox 20.

“The band are great guys. We’re friends. They’re dedicated,” Waite said. “When we get together, it’s powerful. Everybody gets up there and plays like it’s their last night on earth.”

Warren resident Beth Morrow caught last month’s show.

“Not only did his voice stand the test of time, the band did an amazing job as well,” she said. “It was so wonderful to see John and his band afterwards for a short meet and greet. Each one of them took a moment to chat and sign personal memorabilia.”

‘It’s one of those songs you wait your whole life to write’

When reflecting on the Babys, Waite said it was almost impossible for the band to get a record deal.

“We didn’t get signed until we made a video,” he said. “We looked different. We looked like mods with long hair.”

With a setlist that included “Head First” and “Isn’t It Time,” the Babys enjoyed moderate success, but after five years of touring, Waite said, “We were making zero money, and it just fell apart.”

It was time for a “Change.” Waite launched his solo career with 1982’s “Ignition.” The album featured the song “Change,” which experienced heavy rotation during the early days of MTV. Two years later, he scored his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard chart with “Missing You.” When writing the single, he knew it would be a hit.

“It meant all things to everyone. It applied to all different situations,” said Waite, who has 2.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. “It’s one of those songs you wait your whole life to write.”

Waite said having the most popular song in the U.S. is “an interesting place. You really feel like you’ve achieved something. It was something I didn’t take lightly.”

In Waite’s case, it’s unclear which came first: the musician or the songwriter.

“There’s also the argument, is it poetry or is it music?” said Waite, influenced by the guitar riffs of Jimi Hendrix and the blues of John Mayall. “The songs I love the most are the ones with interesting lyrics. To marry storytelling into music, that’s the challenge.”

He said the Beatles’ “Paperback Writer” is one example.

“What a topic,” Waite said. “You didn’t see that coming.”

When songwriting, Waite is inspired by the world around him. For instance, he penned the ballad “Downtown” after living in New York City.

“A mom trying to find things for her kids at a Goodwill store or the guy sitting in a coffee shop by himself,” Waite said. “There’s a million stories. People go through so much.”

‘He had so many great songs. His band was great too.’

In 1987, Waite reconnected with former Babys member Jonathan Cain, who had joined Journey, and Ricky Phillips, Journey guitarist Neal Schon and drummer Deen Castronovo to form Bad English. They recorded two albums, producing a hit with “When I See You Smile,” and disbanded in ‘91.

Waite never stopped playing music and continued to write, record and tour. At one point, country music got a hold of him when he moved to Nashville and became friends with bluegrass artist Alison Krauss. The pair recorded “Missing You” as a duet. A highlight was performing Vince Gill’s “Whenever You Come Around” in three different music keys at the Grand Ole Opry.

Sterling Heights resident Karen Martellaro never misses a John Waite show at Andiamo.

“Every time I go, it’s a treat. I like the variety of music. I like how he plays his solo stuff, his music with the Babys and he breaks out Bad English,” she said. “It’s a great venue. It’s a fun night. I think the band is a fine-tuned machine. They all work well together.”

She also hangs with the other fans to meet Waite.

“He’s a class act all the way around. If you’re lucky enough to meet him, you will have even more respect for him not only as an artist but as a person,” she said. “He’s kind, generous and patient. He goes out of his way to talk to his fans, take pictures and sign autographs.”

“I know it means a lot to people,” Waite said.

Local musician Vito Lafata also saw the concert at Andiamo with his girlfriend Sandy, who suggested they get tickets.

“He was much better than I thought he would be, “said Lafata, of St. Clair Shores. “I’m only vaguely familiar with his music, so it was a pleasant surprise to hear how great he still sings. He had so many great songs. His band was great, too.”

Presently, Waite is recording new music with songs he is determined to release. He said he hopes to play some larger venues again because that’s where “the music just explodes.” If he had his way, he’d also like to do a storytelling tour.

“The album I am making at the moment is lyric driven,” he said. “No song is ever sung the same way twice. That makes it worthwhile.”