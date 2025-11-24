It’s Christmastime in the city

Santa Claus, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will help ring in the Christmas spirit during Roseville’s 39th annual tree lighting and sing-along at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the City Hall Plaza, 29777 Gratiot Ave.

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 24, 2025

Among the many holiday events scheduled this season is the annual Eastpointe tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at City Hall, located at 23200 Gratiot Ave. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — Whether you like to view twinkling lights that glow or sing Christmas carols with others, the following community holiday events are designed to bring a festive mood.

For starters, put on your elf hat and jingle bells and head over to Eastpointe City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 for the city’s annual tree lighting at 23200 Gratiot Ave. The fun will include sing-alongs, refreshments, crafts and Santa Claus.

They’ll be rocking around the Christmas tree again Dec. 4 at Roseville’s 39th annual tree lighting and sing-along at 6 p.m., at the City Hall Plaza, 29777 Gratiot Ave. Caroling will begin at 7 p.m. and Santa Claus, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be making spirits bright.

Eastpointe Cops Care is getting ready for its fifth annual Cops For Kids. Applicants must be Eastpointe residents and can apply to the email address mbeam@eastpointecity.org with the following information: a parent ID with an Eastpointe address, names of the children up to 12 years old only, birth certificates and requested gift ideas. The last day to apply is Dec. 2, and those chosen for the program will receive a golden ticket to pick up their gifts from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Oddfellows Hall, 23322 Gratiot Ave. in Eastpointe.

Roseville will again resemble the North Pole Dec. 6 for the Roseville Neighborhood Watch Group — Michigan’s sixth annual Roseville Holiday Lights On Wheels Parade. Residents, businesses and city employees will decorate their cars and trucks with Christmas lights and drive them through town from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Residents can view the Christmas convoy from their front lawns. The parade route will pass by several adult care facilities. To participate and to see the route, visit the group’s Facebook page. Staging for participants will begin at 4:30 p.m. off the north lot of Roseville High School, located at 17855 Common Road. There will be a live tracker posted to the watch group’s Facebook page during the event. All who want to ride in the parade must register in advance.

“Roseville Neighborhood Watch is very excited to again present this event with the help of the Roseville Police Department and the police escort they provide,” said Roseville resident Matthew Belz, a member of the neighborhood watch group administrative team. “This event is a highlight each year for us, and seeing our fellow residents all along the route, as well as the adult care facilities’ residents, makes all the behind-the-scenes work worth it. Thanks to all who support this event.”

Live Rite Structured Recovery Corp., located at 27700 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville, invites the public to its community Christmas party from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6. Get there by 3 p.m. to see Santa Claus arrive not by sleigh, but by helicopter. For registration details, go to liveritestructuredcorp.com or call (586) 217-5899.

Eastwood Odd Fellows No. 496 is holding a toy drive for its annual Kids Christmas to be held Dec. 7. Donations of unwrapped toys and gently used bicycles can be dropped off at the hall, located at 23322 Gratiot Ave., or by contacting Nikki Hey, noble grand, at (586) 524-4308 or nikkivance@yahoo.com.

The 2025 Christmas market and bake sale will again be held at the Belgian Library, located inside the American House East 2, 18740 E. 13 Mile Road. Lukken costs $5 per dozen and raisin bread costs $8 per loaf with a limited supply. The bake sale dates are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12-13, Dec. 15 and Dec. 19. Organizers will begin taking orders Nov. 29, and baked goods must be preordered at (586) 214-6321. Additional goods will be offered during sale on a first-come, first-served basis.