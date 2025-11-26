It’s Christmastime in the city

College for Creative Studies students Miracle Hubbard Wray, of Detroit, left, and Brandi Witek, right, of Warren created a window display for the Detroit retailer 6 Salon as part of the “Windows on Woodward” project with Bedrock. Witek is a 2020 Cousino High School graduate.

Photo by Elizabeth Botkin

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published November 26, 2025

Advertisement

DETROIT — An art project that College for Creative Studies student Brandi Witek helped design made the cut just in time for the holiday window shopping season.

Witek, of Warren, is among several CCS students making spirits bright with “Windows on Woodward” along a section of Woodward Avenue, between Grand River Avenue and Clifford Street in Detroit.

Windows on Woodward was done through a collaboration between CCS and Bedrock, a real estate developer focused on city building initiatives in Detroit and Cleveland. According to the company, Bedrock’s work includes creating iconic cityscapes, rehabilitating historic properties and making space for the community.

Witek and CCS classmate Miracle Hubbard Wray, of Detroit, created custom Christmas decor for 6 Salon, a full-service hair and makeup salon located at 1441 Woodward Ave. The idea was to create a holiday scene to celebrate the season while also bringing shoppers inside the retailer. The artistic students kept in mind their client as they got to work on their display.

“It’s a luxury hair studio. Their brand is elegant,” said Witek, a 2020 Cousino High School graduate. “We had to create without covering up what they were doing (inside.) It’s really cool.”

Using a window cling, bow and other materials, the pair made the salon’s front window resemble a Christmas present being unwrapped. They also decked the halls inside by creating a large wreath made of wooden scissors. They used epoxy glue to achieve a festive look.

“Behind the wreath is a large piece of form core that looks like wrapping paper being torn open,” Witek said. “There’s fairy lights to add an interesting visual effect to it. It’s very exciting. I like the city down here. I’m very proud my work is being seen by so many people. It was so unexpected.”

Witek’s major at CCS is communication design and strategy. She first became interested in art when attending Carter Middle School in Warren.

The idea behind Windows on Woodward was to create a facade that is not only eye-catching but brings potential shoppers inside the stores.

“We like to do various initiatives throughout the year especially during the holidays,” said Rhonda Rouse, senior tenant experience manager, Bedrock. “The Windows on Woodward is really special downtown. It gets people down here shopping and dining. We are excited to bring the students and businesses together.”

There is a total of five businesses highlighted in Windows on Woodward with about 10 students involved. The other tenants are Born in Detroit, Bonobos, The Lip Bar, and Woodhouse Day Spa.

“The festive, walkable window showcase amplifies Detroit’s next generation of talent as they shape the city’s future,” Rouse said. “The project gave the students real-world experience.”

The student designers and the retailers collaborated on the decorations and met periodically for several weeks during the project. Bedrock provided the students with a budget, and they also were encouraged to find donated items.

An unveiling with the media was held Nov. 13. The College for Creative Studies is located at 201 E. Kirby St. in Detroit.