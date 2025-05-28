Island time

In spring time, lilac bushes line the streets where visitors can walk and bike along.

Photo provided by Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau

C&G Newspapers | Published May 28, 2025

Arch Rock is a popular spot for visitors to visit on the island. Photo provided by Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau

The Lilac Lounge, located inside Mission Point Resort, offers an aperitif hour where guests can sip on handcrafted cocktails, nibble on seasonal small plates, and listen to live piano music. Photo provided by Mission Point Resort

The iconic Grand Hotel has expanded its island footprint with the new Grand Hotel Mackinac Market in downtown Mackinac Island. Photo provided by the Grand Hotel

Two ferry services are again running to and from the island — Arnold Transit Company and Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry. Visitors can also expect an uptick in the number of daily runs to the island as well as later departures back to the mainland. Photo provided by Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau

By Greg Tasker

MACKINAC ISLAND — Mackinac Island celebrates a big anniversary this year.

For a couple decades in the late 19th century, about half of the island was a national park, the country’s second, behind Yellowstone National Park.

Mackinac National Park was short-lived, a footnote in national park history. Still, the federal government’s efforts laid the foundation for what hundreds of thousands of tourists enjoy each summer — a well-preserved historic community and state park.

You can learn more about that past at Fort Mackinac this summer (more below), and also explore some of the island’s new additions.

Before you even depart Mackinaw City or St. Ignace, you’ll notice two ferry services are again running to and from the island — Arnold Transit Company and Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry. Visitors can also expect an uptick in the number of daily runs to the island as well as later departures back to the mainland.

Several hotels welcome the summer with renovations big and small. The Harbour View Inn boasts a renovated lobby, dining room and parlor. The Chippewa Hotel reopens with three remodeled rooms with new showers and fresh paint. And The Inn at Stonecliff welcomes a new chef, who is eager to bring fresh flavors and inspired dishes.

At the Grand Hotel, the expansive parlor famous for its red geranium and classic Grand Hotel green decor has been redesigned to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Dorothy Draper & Company, the legendary designers responsible for a makeover in 1976. Guests should expect to see vibrant red geranium, alongside beloved colors and patterns that define the iconic space.

The iconic hotel also has expanded its island footprint with the new Grand Hotel Mackinac Market in downtown Mackinac Island. The Grand’s first retail location offers a curated selection of Grand Hotel and Mackinac Island merchandise, including apparel, bath and body products, and home decor. The shop also is the second location of the hotel’s Sadie’s Ice Cream Parlor.

On the other side of the island, the family-owned Mission Point Resort has continued to make improvements, this year offering a fresh take on dining at Chianti with a new Lilac Lounge, a reimagined marketplace and immersive experiences.

Chianti, Mission Point’s signature fine dining restaurant, has undergone a thoughtful transformation inspired by the colors and natural beauty of the island. The refreshed ambiance brings the island’s floral landscape indoors and creates a lighter atmosphere. The Lilac Lounge, billed as “a destination for foodies and wine lovers,” offers an aperitif hour where guests can sip on handcrafted cocktails, nibble on seasonal small plates, and listen to live piano music.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our guest experience while staying true to the spirit of Mackinac,” said Liz Ware, vice president of sales and marketing at Mission Point.

These changes come on the heels of other recent upgrades including a revamped Main Lobby and Round Island Kitchen. The refreshed lobby, “Mackinac Island’s newest living room,” is a welcoming, open space with light colors and panoramic views through the restaurant of the expansive lawn and the Straits of Mackinac.

More than 80 percent of Mackinac Island is a state park, so it should come as no surprise that at least one company has begun offering curated hiking tours.

Great Turtle Kayak Tours, which has long offered water excursions around the island, has branched out to include land adventures. Guided tours include treks to Arch Rock and Sugar Loaf Rock and a focus on fall colors. Customized tours are available, revealing “hidden spots, unknown to most visitors,” according to the company.

“It’s kind of our goal to get people out of the Main Street area,” said Jon “Chappy” Chapman, lead reservation for the outfitter. “People don’t necessarily know their way around the island or know that there are 80 miles of trails. Once people find out, they like getting out there. They’re interested.”

At Fort Mackinac, the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the national park status will include daily and special programs tied to that brief chapter in the island’s history. At the time Mackinac became a national park in 1875, the federal government already owned 50 percent of the island and maintained Fort Mackinac. The aim was to protect Mackinac’s natural beauty and historical significance. For 15 years, Yellowstone and Mackinac were the only two national parks in the country.

In 1895, deeming Fort Mackinac no longer necessary and shuttering military operations, the federal government had second thoughts about maintaining a national park there. State officials stepped in to reclaim the land and created Michigan’s first state park.

Creating the national park was a reaction to development pressures as tourism began to grow. By the 1870s, the island had become a retreat and getaway for city dwellers and others. By the last decades of the century, tourism had become the island’s dominant industry.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this anniversary,” said Dominick Miller, who is chief of marketing for Mackinac State Historic Parks. “We’re excited to get people out and into the former national park and explore the things that helped make Mackinac become a national park. We’re also thankful to the state of Michigan for realizing it was a special place.”

Daily programs share the story of Mackinac National Park. Those programs will focus on the rise of tourism on the island and how the island and fort have been preserved.

Special events will explore the creation of the park and all the questions it raised, as well as walking and bike tours focused on other aspects of that history. A guided walking tour, for example, will explore the cottages of Mackinac Island. Looking for money to fund park operations, the federal government granted leaseholds on the East and West Bluffs. The first summer cottages went up on the bluff in 1885.

In addition, the historic park will offer special screenings of an anniversary documentary, limited edition logo and merchandise, and new art exhibits.

“This is a really fascinating story,” Miller said. “It’s right here in our backyard.”

Greg Tasker is a Traverse City-based freelance writer.

