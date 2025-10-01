Isaac Kremer chosen as director of the Royal Oak DDA

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published October 1, 2025

Kremer

ROYAL OAK — Isaac Kremer has been selected as the new director of the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority and began his role on Sept. 15.

Kremer comes from Princeton, New Jersey, where he served as founding executive director for Experience Princeton.

Kremer is a “nationally recognized leader in the Main Street Approach to commercial district revitalization, bringing more than two decades of experience in downtown organization, strategy, promotion, design, and economic vitality,” according to a press release from the city of Royal Oak.

“Isaac’s professional qualifications truly set him apart, especially his experience serving as a downtown director in four communities, most recently Princeton, New Jersey,” Royal Oak City Manager Joe Gacioch said. “What really stood out, though, was his personal appreciation for small businesses shaped by his own childhood growing up in a family-owned business. That kind of passion, rooted in life experience, came through clearly during the interview.”

Kremer has worked on various projects across the United States, according to his website, isaackremer.com.

Some of those projects include the Northern Manhattan Art Deco Project, in 2005, where Kremer documented over 200 art deco buildings in northern Manhattan, and a case study on historic preservation in the Ransom Place neighborhood in Indianapolis in 2004.

Kremer also previously worked in Detroit from 2006 to 2007, when he digitized 8,101 records from the 1976 Detroit Urban Conservation Project.

“I have gained a perspective on what it takes to achieve revitalization by visiting over 400 cities in the U.S. and internationally and serving as the revitalization professional for five downtowns,” Kremer said. “No two places are alike, though lessons learned in one can apply to the others. My work has been heavily focused on economic development and placemaking. I see a lot of opportunities to bring the vacancy rate down, improve the business mix, and make Royal Oak a destination of choice for businesses.”

Kremer said he has a passion for seeing his work become successful in the communities he interacts with.

“I look back at my career and think of the countless businesses supported, jobs created, and places improved,” he said. “Honestly, I have one of the best jobs anywhere because I get to help so many people.”

Kremer found the DDA director position through a friend who encouraged him to apply.

“Upon taking a look at the job description, website and annual reports, it was a no-brainer. Royal Oak felt like a perfect fit and a place I would really enjoy working in,” Kremer said. “Having been born in Lansing and living the first half of my life in metro Detroit, coming home to Michigan has been a remarkable experience.”

Bringing new development online and supporting the unique cafes, bakeries, restaurants, bars and specialty retailers is what Kremer hopes to do as he steps into his new position.

“Eveyrhting ties back to making this better,” he said. “Whether this be filling a vacant storefront, beautifying a street or managing events that attract customers to local businesses, every thought and action helps to bring about a better place for everyone.”

Kremer also holds a variety of certifications, including Main Street American Revitalization Professional, Strategic Doing Practitioner from the Strategic Doing Institute, Historic Real Estate Finance from Grow America, Economic Development 101 from the Economic Development Council, and How to Turn a Place Around from the Project for Public Spaces, according to the press release.

Over the course of his career, Kremer reportedly has secured more than $3.5 million in grants.

Gacioch said that Kremer’s previous experience is one of the key factors in why he was chosen for this position.

“We were looking for a director who could immediately take on key priorities: addressing vacant storefronts, guiding the board in developing a long-term strategic plan, and launching a strong business recruitment and retention program,” he said. “Isaac’s depth of experience and his proven engagement with small businesses make him the perfect fit to deliver.”

For more information visit romi.gov.