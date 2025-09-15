Interviews to be held to fill school board vacancy

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published September 15, 2025

Kyle M. Johnson

Advertisement

WARREN/STERLING HEIGHTS/TROY — Members of the Warren Consolidated Schools Board of Education have begun the process of filling a vacancy on the board.

The district issued a press release to announce that Board Treasurer Kyle M. Johnson resigned, effective Sept. 2. Warren Consolidated Schools residents could apply to fill the board vacancy by submitting applications by the deadline of 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

The school board will hold a special school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 to interview nine candidates to fill the seat. The special meeting will be at the WCS Administration Building, located at 31300 Anita Drive in Warren.

The appointment, which expires in 2026, will fill the seat vacated by Johnson, who resigned due to a job opportunity.

“I am so pleased, and extremely appreciative to have several qualified, caring members of our community step forward and offer to serve,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. John C. Bernia, Jr. said.

The school board members are expected to interview potential candidates Oct. 1. The school board has until Oct. 2 to select a new board member or the Macomb Intermediate School District will step in and choose a new board member for them.

“On behalf of Warren Consolidated Schools, I would like to thank Mr. Johnson for his dedication to our students, staff and the community for the past few years,” Bernia, Jr. said in a prepared statement sent after Johnson’s resignation. “We wish him all the best in his new job opportunity, and I know he will continue to support and champion our students and the district.”

Johnson was first elected to the school board Nov. 8, 2022. The appointee will serve until the end of 2026. In November 2026, the district will have a two-year term on the ballot to serve the remainder of Johnson’s term.

Johnson submitted a letter Sept. 2 to Bernia and Board President Susan Trombley announcing his resignation.

“This decision did not come easily, as my time on the Board has been immensely meaningful,” he stated in the letter. “Serving on the Board of Education has truly been an honor and a privilege. I am grateful for each moment, and every connection made along the way.

“Serving on the Board of Education allowed me to contribute directly to our community, championing educational excellence and helping prepare students for their futures,” Johnson continued. “I have been fortunate to work with devoted educators, administrators, staff, and fellow Board members who continually place student success at the center of every decision.”

Johnson is stepping down for an opportunity to work for Democratic U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, which he said, “presents an extraordinary next step and aligns closely with the passion and purpose that inspired my service here.”

In the letter, Johnson said during his tenure he participated in shaping district policies that focused on curriculum innovation, technology integration, advancing equity and supporting creative teaching practices.

“I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to my fellow Board members for their dedication and support, to the administration and staff for their unwavering commitment to excellence, and to the parents, guardians, and families for their trust and engagement,” he said. “Above all, I thank the students, whose determination and curiosity have been my greatest inspiration and motivation throughout my service.”

Even though he is stepping down from public office, Johnson said his support for education and the community “remains steadfast.”