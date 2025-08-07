Incumbent, former council member move on to general election after Southfield mayoral primary

By: Mike Koury | Southfield Sun | Published August 7, 2025

File photo by Deb Jacques

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — Southfield held its mayoral primary on Aug. 5, and the candidates who got the two highest vote totals will be moving on to the general election this November.

Incumbent Mayor Kenson Siver, Sylvia Jordan and Ryan Foster were on the ballot for residents to select to move on to the Nov. 4 general election.

Siver and Jordan were chosen by voters to move on to the final contest. According to the Oakland County Elections Division’s unofficial results, Siver received 6,851 votes and Jordan received 4,834, while Foster received 473 votes.

Siver, Southfield’s mayor since 2015, could not be reached for comment at press time.

Jordan previously served on the Southfield City Council from 1997 to 2015.

Jordan said she was happy to get Southfield voters’ support after a decade away from serving in the government.

“I think people are not currently satisfied with how the city is moving, how the city looks, what we’ve provided to our residents for the high taxes that we pay,” she said. “I believe people are ready for change and we’ve heard that countless times throughout this community. They don’t like the way things are presently going.”

This was Foster’s sixth time running for office.

“I bless the city of Southfield. I wish Sylvia Jordan and (Kenson) Siver luck,” he said. “I hope citizens show up Nov. 4 and pick the city clerk and City Council and, of course, the mayor. I was born and raised in Southfield, and I still pray for Southfield and I still want the best.”



