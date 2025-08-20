Human element considered a benefit at local shopping plazas

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published August 20, 2025

Tom Petzold and members of his family manage a portfolio of neighborhood shopping centers. The business manages the Tech Plaza at 12 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren as well as other centers in Detroit and Dearborn, among other locations. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Advertisement

Advertisement

METRO DETROIT — For those who have active roles in various business spaces in the metro Detroit area, shopping plazas can provide some benefits for in-person shopping as opposed to buying online.

A survey conducted by the International Council of Shopping Centers notes that there are around 115,000 shopping centers in the U.S. with nearly 90% being small, neighborhood and convenience store centers. Also, about 83% of Americans visit a shopping center at least once a week and 20% go to a shopping center more than 10 times a week.

According to statistics compiled by CapitalOne Shopping, American consumers spent $5.927 trillion in retail stores and $1.337 trillion online in 2024, though this value does not account for seasonal adjustments.

The Birmingham-Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce works with major retail centers around the Maple Road/Telegraph Road, Telegraph Road/Square Lake Road, and 13 Mile Road/Southfield Road intersections, around both east and west ends, as well as the Adams Square Shopping Center. The plazas feature a combination of local retail stores, restaurants and chain stores.

Chamber President Joe Bauman says the personal service of in-person shopping may be more appealing than the convenience of online shopping.

“There is a much greater chance you are going to be satisfied with your purchase when you can see and feel it before you buy it,” Bauman said in an email. “And if a problem does occur, it is much more likely to be resolved if you have established a relationship with the local retailer.”

“There is no denying the level of competition being brought by these massive, online retailers. But there are still plenty of people who want to deal with another human rather than a computer screen,” Bauman added.

At Petzold Enterprises, Tom Petzold and members of his family manage a portfolio of neighborhood shopping centers. The business manages the Tech Plaza at 12 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren as well as other centers in Detroit and Dearborn, among other locations. His grandfather started the business in the 1960s.

“We try to focus on being in ... central(ly) located, convenient locations,” Petzold said.

“We are a small family business, and we have shopping centers that we lease out to a combination of tenants, some of whom are small family businesses like us and others are more corporate,” he added.

In terms of the comparison of in-person shopping versus online shopping, Petzold says the positivity of the staff and the environment are really important to the consumer experience.

“When you think about when you’re creating a shopping center, one thing I’ve learned is that one of the constituencies that you’re competing for is the staff that work inside the stores and when I say that I mean you want to make your shopping center attractive, safe, inviting and even a place that someone could be proud to go to work,” Petzold said. “Like, it’s clean and you attract better personnel that work in the stores when you build a better shopping center and that ultimately benefits the customer to have the best people in the stores.”

Scott Marcus owns two locations of a franchise called Restore Hyper Wellness, one of which is located in a strip area at 643 S. Adams Road in Birmingham. The other is located in Northville. The business offers wellness services like intravenous fluids, cryotherapy, compression therapy, red light therapy and a hyperbaric chamber.

Marcus has had the locations for about four years. He says the Birmingham location is the busiest but that both spots are fairly busy.

“For us it feels like the parking is excellent, so that’s definitely great for us because people come in and out and want ease of access,” Marcus said. “So for us it’s a great spot.”

Because the business offers health services, there is not a huge concern about online business affecting them. The products have to be delivered in person.

“Because most of what we do is therapy-type services, so not something you can do online,” Marcus said. “You know, if someone wants to do cryotherapy for instance, that’s a cold chamber for three minutes. They’re not going to be able to buy something on Amazon to do that.”

The Golden Fig Gallery of Fine Arts and Antiques is located in the Adams Square Shopping Plaza in Birmingham, at 725 S Adams Road, No. 170. It is an art gallery that offers a wide variety of artworks and antiquities that has been in business for over 30 years.

“I did shows for contemporary artists, but I didn’t find that was working as a business model for me, so I moved into just vintage art and pretty much everything in the gallery is old and most of the artists have passed away,” owner Ron Povlich said.

Povlich works with a wide variety of older and younger customers. He previously did online sales before but, due to the cost of shipping and other sales factors, he found that it was not profitable.

“This is a very funny market,” Povlich said. “You can’t tell online if something is real. I mean, it can look like a painting but in fact when you get it, it’s either a print, a very good lithograph print laid onto a canvas, embellished with clear paint strokes to make it look like a real painting, whereas people who come in here, they really want to put their hands on it and see it and know what they’re getting.”

Advertisement