Homecoming events show school, community spirt

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published September 30, 2025

Cousino High School gets into the school spirit in 2024. This year’s parade is Oct. 3. Patriots are the school mascot. File photo by Liz Carnegie

WARREN/CENTER LINE — Students dressing as their favorite holiday during Spirit Week at Warren Mott High School and football fans cheering on their neighborhood schools are among the ways homecoming is being celebrated in 2025.

While, at press time, some schools already had their homecoming parades, dances and games, there are some events still coming up. Therefore, it’s not too late to show your community spirit.

The Warren Woods Tower High School parade is set for 11 a.m. Oct. 4 followed by the football game at 1 p.m. The parade leaves from Westwood Elementary School, located at 11999 Martin Road in Warren and travels along Martin to the high school’s football field. The address is 27900 Bunert Road.

Pixar is the Warren Woods Tower homecoming theme, and each float will honor the following movies: “Monsters, Inc.,” “Toy Story,” “Inside Out,” “Cars,” and “Up!” Stay tuned to see who will win the float competition. Members from the school board, administration and community will choose their favorite for an overall winner.

“As someone who grew up here, I know firsthand how meaningful it is to see all the students, family and alumni line Martin. It’s really cool,” Warren Woods Tower High School Principal Ian Fredlund said. “They come out and celebrate. It represents more than a football game or a dance. It’s really about pride in our school, honoring our past and our traditions while creating new memories that will last for years to come.”

With a Rio Carnival theme, the Cousino High School homecoming parade and game are Oct. 3. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at Licht Park, 30100 Campbell Ave., in Warren, head south, turn east onto Common Road and then north on Hoover Road to Cousino at 30333 Hoover. The football game against Warren Mott High School is at 7 p.m.

The Center Line High School homecoming parade and game are Oct. 18. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Because of the ongoing construction on 10 Mile Road, the parade route is different this year. The procession will begin at the high school parking lot off Busch Avenue, travel Sylvan Street to Engleman Street, and then to Memorial Football Field, 25300 Sherwood Ave., in Center Line. Get ready to be spooked because the mood will create a Halloween theme.

The football showdown is at noon, but it’s more than a standard homecoming game. This face-off will mark the annual Brown Jug game against Lincoln High School. The Brown Jug game became a tradition decades ago in which the winning team — Center Line or Lincoln — wins a brown jug and keeps it for one year until the next game. The jug is just over a foot tall in height, and the scores and years of various games are etched on it.

“It just gets passed year after year,” Van Dyke Public Schools Superintendent Piper Bognar said. “It’s for the whole team.”

So far, the teams are pretty even as far as wins and losses go. Bognar and Center Line Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Haynes are good sports about it because they make their own little bet each year. One year, for instance, Bognar wore a Center Line jersey to a school board meeting because Center Line won the game. What Bognar enjoys about the annual game is how it brings together the community.

“A lot of our alumni come back,” she said.

That gives them a chance to see the school building and field, and converse with current students. Sometimes Bognar will look through the stands to see many cross-generational conversations happening.