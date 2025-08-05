Historical beer to make Michigan debut in local bar

Dick Yuengling is the fifth-generation operator of the family-owned brewery that bears his name.

Photo provided by Yuengling

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published August 5, 2025

Kennedy’s Irish Coffee will be serving Yuengling’s original Traditional Lager, as well as Yuengling Flight and Yuengling Black & Tan. Photo provided by Yuengling

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — A beer that many Michiganders have sampled and loved while visiting states like Florida and Illinois will soon be just a short drive from home

Yuengling (pronounced “ying-ling”) will arrive at a handful of Michigan bars and restaurants on Aug. 11 as part of a statewide rollout this year. One of those locations will be Kennedy’s Irish Coffee Bar & Grill in Grosse Pointe Farms, which is inviting the community to celebrate this debut starting at around 3 p.m. Aug. 11.

Based in Pennsylvania, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. is America’s oldest brewery. Its founder, D.G. Yuengling, started brewing Lord Chesterfield Ale and Dark Brewed Porter in 1829. The company remains family-owned, with Dick Yuengling becoming the fifth-generation owner in 1985. His daughters have since become employed with the brewery as well.

“It’s a big deal,” said Mike Kennedy, owner of Kennedy’s Irish Coffee. “It’s been a very popular beer (around the country). We’re fortunate to be one of the first places in Michigan to serve it.”

It will be available at first on draft only, with bottles to come later, he said.

Kennedy and his wife, Allyce, are co-hosting the Aug. 11 event, which will feature a visit from Yuengling representatives. Because Aug. 11 is a Monday, it coincides with the bar’s Monday $5 burger special. The bar is also known for its Philly cheesesteaks, which seems fitting for the arrival of Yuengling.

Tom Junod, director of business development for Yuengling, said Kennedy’s Irish Coffee is one of four bars in Michigan where the beer will be served in Michigan for the first time Aug. 11. The others are in Lansing, Ann Arbor and Detroit, he said. More venues will be carrying it as well in the future, Junod said.

“There’s been a lot of excitement about our brand in Michigan,” Junod said. “It’s been a long time coming, so we’re excited to finally be bringing our beer to Michigan.

Kennedy said Yuengling appeals to a wide spectrum of beer drinkers and will make a great addition to the large variety of draft beers they already offer.

“We’re honored that they’re bringing it to Michigan and giving us the opportunity to sell the beer,” Kennedy said. “We’re excited.”

Like Yuengling, Kennedy’s Irish Coffee Bar & Grill has a long history. The bar, which was opened by Kennedy’s parents — John and Kathy Kennedy — in 1980, just celebrated its 45th anniversary in May.

Kennedy’s Irish Coffee will be serving Yuengling’s original Traditional Lager, the light beer Yuengling Flight, and Yuengling Black & Tan initially.

Beer lovers will also be able to buy Yuengling soon for home and picnic use. Junod said packaged beer sales will start at Michigan liquor and grocery stores Sept. 15, where it should be widely available. Customers can expect to find Yuengling’s classic lager, light lager, low-carb Flight line and black & tan brews in store, Junod said.

“We’ve gotten a lot of great reception (from Michigan bars and stores),” Junod said.

Kennedy’s Irish Coffee Bar & Grill is located at 18666 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms. For more information, call (313) 881-5675 or visit their Facebook page.