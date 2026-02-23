Harper Charity Cruise logo unveiled

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published February 23, 2026

ST. CLAIR SHORES — On Feb. 13, the Shorewood Kiwanis in collaboration with Macomb Community College unveiled the logo for this year’s Harper Charity Cruise.

The winning design was created by Ana Chauvin with Amy Huang in second place and Nada Butros in third place.

Every year, students in Deanna Sheehan’s collaborative media, design and layout class are given a set of criteria to create the logo. This year, the theme was muscle cars.

The winners receive cash prizes from Roy O’Brien Ford which are then matched by the Foren Family Foundation. The prizes go as follows: $2,000 for first place, $1,300 for second place and $700 for third place.

Public officials, college staff, Roy O’Brien Ford employees and members of the Shorewood Kiwanis were in attendance.